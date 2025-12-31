كشفت تسريبات إعلامية إسرائيلية أن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وضعا جدولا زمنيا لخطوات في غزة تسبق زيارة مرتقبة لترمب إلى إسرائيل في مايو القادم، تمهيدا لانتخابات مبكرة في شهر يونيو.


تفاصيل الخطوات التالية


وبحسب التسريبات، فإن ترمب سيعلن في 15 يناير تفاصيل خطواته التالية في خطة إنهاء الحرب على غزة. ووفقا للتفاهمات، فإن إعادة الإعمار ستبدأ في المنطقة التي تخضع حاليا لسيطرة الجيش الإسرائيلي في رفح جنوب قطاع غزة بالتزامن نزع سلاح «حماس» الذي يستغرق نحو شهرين. وتتضمن الخطوات إعادة فتح معبر رفح الحدودي بين قطاع غزة ومصر في كلا الاتجاهين.


وأفادت القناة الإخبارية 12 الإسرائيلية بأن ترمب ونتنياهو اتفقا خلال اجتماعهما الأخير على الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاقية لإنهاء الحرب في غزة.


وأضافت أن أحد تداعيات هذا القرار هو بداية إعادة الإعمار في منطقة رفح قبل نزع سلاح حماس، ويتوقع أن يحدث ذلك في المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش الإسرائيلي.


وحسب القناة، فإنه «لا توجد اتفاقات حول مدة نزع سلاح حماس أو حول طريقة ذلك». ونقلت عن مسؤول إسرائيلي قوله إنه «في هذه المرحلة، عندما لا شيء واضح في غزة، لا القوة الدولية ولا هوية حكومة تكنوقراط، لم يكن لدى الطرفين أي اهتمام بتسليط الضوء على الخلافات».


انتخابات إسرائيلية مبكرة


وربطت القناة الإسرائيلية بين التلميحات المتبادلة بين نتنياهو وترمب وزيارة مرتقبة لترمب قالت إنها ستشجع نتنياهو على تبكير الانتخابات.


وقالت إن توقيت دعوة الرئيس ترمب للقدوم إلى إسرائيل في مايو القادم لتلقي جائزة إسرائيل للسلام ليس صدفة، لقد قرر نتنياهو بالفعل، وفقا للتقييمات، تقديم الانتخابات من أكتوبر إلى يونيو 2026.


واعتبرت أن وصول ترمب إلى إسرائيل في مايو سيكون جزءا أساسيا من حملة نتنياهو الانتخابية.


عودة جثة آخر رهينة


وأفصح مسؤول إسرائيلي أنه كان واضحًا خلال لقاء نتنياهو وترمب أن الرئيس الأمريكي غير مستعد لقبول الشرط القائل بأن الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية سيتم فقط إذا عادت جثة الرهينة الإسرائيلي ران غويلي.


وقال إن ترمب لا يضلّل عائلة غويلي، لقد قال لهم إنه سيُعيد لهم ران، لكنه لم يقل ما كانوا يتوقعون ربما أن يقوله، وعلى خلاف الرئيس السابق، فإن هذا الرئيس لا يتعهد بما لا يستطيع الوفاء به، في إشارة ضمنية لجو بايدن.


واعتبر المسؤول الإسرائيلي أنه توجد تفاهمات هادئة حتى الآن بين نتنياهو وترمب، تشمل التقدّم في المناطق التي طهّرها الجيش الإسرائيلي، أي داخل الخط الأصفر في قطاع غزة (المناطق الخاضعة للجيش الإسرائيلي)، وأن يبدأ هناك الإعمار وفق النموذج الأمريكي، في ذلك المربّع المعروف في رفح.


نزع سلاح حماس


ورغم الحديث عن أنه لا سقف زمني لنزع سلاح حماس، كشفت صحيفة «إسرائيل اليوم» أن الفترة الزمنية التي ستخصصها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة لحماس لنزع السلاح هي شهران. وأكدت أن هذا هو ما تم الاتفاق عليه في اجتماع بين نتنياهو وترمب في مارالاغو بفلوريدا.


وأضافت أن فرقا مشتركة تقوم بوضع معايير واضحة ومتفق عليها لما يُعد تفكيكًا فعليًا لحماس.


ولفتت إلى أن البلدين اتفقا على أن مثل هذا الوضع لن يكون مقبولا. كما تم الاتفاق على أن نزع سلاح حماس ونزع السلاح من غزة يشمل تدمير الأنفاق. إذا لم تنزع حماس سلاحها، كما هو متوقع، ستعود الكرة إلى إسرائيل والجيش الإسرائيلي.


وأفادت القناة الإخبارية 13 الإسرائيلية بأن نتنياهو قدم لترمب رقما دراميا وهو أن هناك 60,000 كلاشينكوف لدى حماس في غزة، وقال له: إذا لم يتم جمعهم، فلن ننتقل إلى المرحلة الثانية.