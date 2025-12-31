Israeli media leaks revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have set a timeline for steps in Gaza ahead of Trump's anticipated visit to Israel in May, paving the way for early elections in June.



Details of the next steps



According to the leaks, Trump will announce on January 15 the details of his next steps in the plan to end the war in Gaza. According to the understandings, reconstruction will begin in the area currently under Israeli military control in Rafah, southern Gaza, coinciding with the disarmament of Hamas, which is expected to take about two months. The steps include reopening the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in both directions.



The Israeli news channel 12 reported that Trump and Netanyahu agreed during their last meeting to move to the second phase of the agreement to end the war in Gaza.



It added that one of the implications of this decision is the beginning of reconstruction in the Rafah area before the disarmament of Hamas, which is expected to occur in areas controlled by the Israeli army.



According to the channel, "there are no agreements on the duration of Hamas's disarmament or on how it will be carried out." It quoted an Israeli official as saying that "at this stage, when nothing is clear in Gaza, neither the international force nor the identity of a technocratic government, neither side had any interest in highlighting the disagreements."



Early Israeli elections



The Israeli channel linked the mutual hints between Netanyahu and Trump to Trump's anticipated visit, which it said would encourage Netanyahu to call for early elections.



It stated that the timing of President Trump's invitation to come to Israel in May to receive the Israel Peace Prize is not a coincidence, as Netanyahu has already decided, according to assessments, to move the elections from October to June 2026.



It considered that Trump's arrival in Israel in May will be a crucial part of Netanyahu's election campaign.



Return of the last hostage's body



An Israeli official revealed that it was clear during the meeting between Netanyahu and Trump that the U.S. president is not prepared to accept the condition that the transition to the second phase will only occur if the body of the Israeli hostage Ron Gully is returned.



The official said that Trump is not misleading Gully's family; he told them that he would return Ron to them, but he did not say what they might have expected him to say. Unlike the former president, this president does not make promises he cannot keep, in an implicit reference to Joe Biden.



The Israeli official considered that there are quiet understandings so far between Netanyahu and Trump, including progress in areas that have been cleared by the Israeli army, namely inside the yellow line in Gaza (areas under Israeli military control), and that reconstruction should begin there according to the American model, in that well-known square in Rafah.



Disarmament of Hamas



Despite discussions about the absence of a timeline for Hamas's disarmament, the newspaper "Israel Hayom" revealed that the time frame that Israel and the United States will allocate to Hamas for disarmament is two months. It confirmed that this is what was agreed upon in a meeting between Netanyahu and Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.



It added that joint teams are setting clear and agreed-upon criteria for what constitutes the actual dismantling of Hamas.



It pointed out that the two countries agreed that such a situation would not be acceptable. It was also agreed that the disarmament of Hamas and the disarmament of Gaza includes the destruction of tunnels. If Hamas does not disarm, as expected, the ball will return to Israel and the Israeli army.



The Israeli news channel 13 reported that Netanyahu presented Trump with a dramatic figure, stating that there are 60,000 Kalashnikovs with Hamas in Gaza, telling him: If they are not collected, we will not move to the second phase.