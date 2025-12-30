The spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced today (Tuesday) new clarifications regarding the statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Al-Maliki wrote in posts on his account on "X": The two ships entered the port of Mukalla in violation of the procedures in place for such cases, and without an entry permit from the Yemeni government or the coalition leadership. They also turned off their tracking and identification devices before entering Yemeni territorial waters. He clarified that during the entry of the two ships, the port was closed, and all local workers and employees were evacuated. After the arrival of the ships, it became clear that they were carrying more than (80) vehicles, in addition to several containers loaded with weapons and ammunition.

صور من الفيديو الذي عرضه التحالف لعملية الاستهداف لشحنة السفينيتن



The spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy said: After documenting the arrival and unloading process, high-level officials in the UAE were informed to prevent this support from leaving the port of (Mukalla) to avoid it going to conflict areas.



He added: Despite what they were informed, the Emirati side - without notifying the Kingdom - transferred the vehicles and containers to the (Al-Riyan) base, which has no more than (10) Emirati personnel, in addition to forces participating in the escalation.



Al-Maliki indicated that the Emirati side was informed that such escalatory practices aimed at fueling the conflict are unacceptable and must be returned to the port. The vehicles were returned to the port, and the containers of weapons were kept at the (Al-Riyan) base. During this time, confirmed information was available to the coalition forces' leadership that they would be transferred and distributed to several locations in the Wadi and Desert of Hadramaut, which would lead to increased escalation.



He noted that before dawn today, and in an effort by the coalition leadership to avoid casualties or impact on public property, a limited military operation was carried out in a manner that ensures the safety of lives and facilities in the port, after applying the rules of engagement. The coalition leadership confirms that the remaining containers are still at the (Al-Riyan) base as of this timing.