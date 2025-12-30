أعلن المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن إيضاحات جديدة بشأن ما ورد في بيان وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية.


وكتب المالكي في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس»: السفينتان دخلتا لميناء المكلا مخالفةً للإجراءات المعمول بها في مثل هذه الحالات، ودون تصريح دخول من الحكومة اليمنية أو قيادة التحالف، كما أغلقتا جهاز التتبع والتعريف قبل دخول المياه الإقليمية اليمنية، موضحاً أنه خلال دخول السفينتين تم إغلاق الميناء، وإخراج العاملين والموظفين المحليين كافة، وبعد وصول السفينتين، اتضح أنهما تحملان أكثر من (٨٠) عربة، إضافة لعدد من الحاويات المحملة بالأسلحة والذخائر. صور من الفيديو الذي عرضه التحالف لعملية الاستهداف لشحنة السفينيتن

وقال المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية: بعد توثيق عملية الوصول والتفريغ، تم إبلاغ المسؤولين على مستوىً عالٍ بدولة الإمارات بمنع خروج هذا الدعم من ميناء (المكلا) لتفادي ذهابها لمناطق الصراع.


وأضاف: رغم ما تم إبلاغهم به قام الجانب الإماراتي الشقيق -دون إبلاغ المملكة- بنقل العربات والحاويات إلى قاعدة (الريان) الموجود بها ما لا يتجاوز (١٠) عناصر إماراتية، إضافة إلى قوات مشاركة في التصعيد.


وأشار المالكي إلى أنه تم إبلاغ الجانب الإماراتي الشقيق بأن تلك الممارسات التصعيدية الهادفة لتغذية الصراع غير مقبولة ويجب إعادتها للميناء، وتمت إعادة العربات إلى الميناء وإبقاء حاويات الأسلحة في قاعدة (الريان)، وخلال ذلك توفرت معلومات مؤكدة لدى قيادة قوات التحالف بأنه سيتم نقلها وتوزيعها إلى عدة مواقع في وادي وصحراء حضرموت، ما سيتسبب في زيادة التصعيد.


ولفت إلى أنه وقبل فجر اليوم، وحرصاً من قيادة التحالف بعدم سقوط ضحايا أو التأثير على الممتلكات العامة، تم تنفيذ عملية عسكرية محدودة بطريقة تكفل سلامة الأرواح والمنشآت في الميناء، بعد تطبيق قواعد الاشتباك، وتؤكد قيادة التحالف بأن الحاويات المتبقية لا تزال في قاعدة (الريان) حتى توقيته.