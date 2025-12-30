أعلن المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن إيضاحات جديدة بشأن ما ورد في بيان وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية.
وكتب المالكي في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس»: السفينتان دخلتا لميناء المكلا مخالفةً للإجراءات المعمول بها في مثل هذه الحالات، ودون تصريح دخول من الحكومة اليمنية أو قيادة التحالف، كما أغلقتا جهاز التتبع والتعريف قبل دخول المياه الإقليمية اليمنية، موضحاً أنه خلال دخول السفينتين تم إغلاق الميناء، وإخراج العاملين والموظفين المحليين كافة، وبعد وصول السفينتين، اتضح أنهما تحملان أكثر من (٨٠) عربة، إضافة لعدد من الحاويات المحملة بالأسلحة والذخائر.
صور من الفيديو الذي عرضه التحالف لعملية الاستهداف لشحنة السفينيتن
وقال المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية: بعد توثيق عملية الوصول والتفريغ، تم إبلاغ المسؤولين على مستوىً عالٍ بدولة الإمارات بمنع خروج هذا الدعم من ميناء (المكلا) لتفادي ذهابها لمناطق الصراع.
وأضاف: رغم ما تم إبلاغهم به قام الجانب الإماراتي الشقيق -دون إبلاغ المملكة- بنقل العربات والحاويات إلى قاعدة (الريان) الموجود بها ما لا يتجاوز (١٠) عناصر إماراتية، إضافة إلى قوات مشاركة في التصعيد.
وأشار المالكي إلى أنه تم إبلاغ الجانب الإماراتي الشقيق بأن تلك الممارسات التصعيدية الهادفة لتغذية الصراع غير مقبولة ويجب إعادتها للميناء، وتمت إعادة العربات إلى الميناء وإبقاء حاويات الأسلحة في قاعدة (الريان)، وخلال ذلك توفرت معلومات مؤكدة لدى قيادة قوات التحالف بأنه سيتم نقلها وتوزيعها إلى عدة مواقع في وادي وصحراء حضرموت، ما سيتسبب في زيادة التصعيد.
ولفت إلى أنه وقبل فجر اليوم، وحرصاً من قيادة التحالف بعدم سقوط ضحايا أو التأثير على الممتلكات العامة، تم تنفيذ عملية عسكرية محدودة بطريقة تكفل سلامة الأرواح والمنشآت في الميناء، بعد تطبيق قواعد الاشتباك، وتؤكد قيادة التحالف بأن الحاويات المتبقية لا تزال في قاعدة (الريان) حتى توقيته.
The spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced today (Tuesday) new clarifications regarding the statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Al-Maliki wrote in posts on his account on "X": The two ships entered the port of Mukalla in violation of the procedures in place for such cases, and without an entry permit from the Yemeni government or the coalition leadership. They also turned off their tracking and identification devices before entering Yemeni territorial waters. He clarified that during the entry of the two ships, the port was closed, and all local workers and employees were evacuated. After the arrival of the ships, it became clear that they were carrying more than (80) vehicles, in addition to several containers loaded with weapons and ammunition.
The spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy said: After documenting the arrival and unloading process, high-level officials in the UAE were informed to prevent this support from leaving the port of (Mukalla) to avoid it going to conflict areas.
He added: Despite what they were informed, the Emirati side - without notifying the Kingdom - transferred the vehicles and containers to the (Al-Riyan) base, which has no more than (10) Emirati personnel, in addition to forces participating in the escalation.
Al-Maliki indicated that the Emirati side was informed that such escalatory practices aimed at fueling the conflict are unacceptable and must be returned to the port. The vehicles were returned to the port, and the containers of weapons were kept at the (Al-Riyan) base. During this time, confirmed information was available to the coalition forces' leadership that they would be transferred and distributed to several locations in the Wadi and Desert of Hadramaut, which would lead to increased escalation.
He noted that before dawn today, and in an effort by the coalition leadership to avoid casualties or impact on public property, a limited military operation was carried out in a manner that ensures the safety of lives and facilities in the port, after applying the rules of engagement. The coalition leadership confirms that the remaining containers are still at the (Al-Riyan) base as of this timing.