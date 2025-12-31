ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة، لعدم الالتزام بتعليمات وإرشادات المحافظة على الغطاء النباتي بإشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في محمية طويق الطبيعية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة إشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في الغابات والمتنزهات الوطنية غرامة تصل إلى (3,000) ريال، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations by failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by lighting a fire in areas not designated for it in the Tuwaiq Nature Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.
The forces confirmed that the penalty for lighting a fire in areas not designated for it in forests and national parks is a fine of up to (3,000) riyals. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.