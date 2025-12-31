The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations by failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by lighting a fire in areas not designated for it in the Tuwaiq Nature Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for lighting a fire in areas not designated for it in forests and national parks is a fine of up to (3,000) riyals. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.