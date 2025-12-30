The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, visited the security officer, soldier Rayan bin Saeed bin Yahya Al Ahmad, who is hospitalized at the Security Forces Hospital in the holy capital, to check on his health condition after he was injured while performing his security duties at the Grand Mosque.

Prince Saud bin Mishal conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the wise leadership, praising his heroic stance, courage, and dedication to his duty, affirming that what he did embodies the values of the Saudi security personnel and their humanitarian dealings, praying to God to grant him a swift recovery.

The Deputy Emir of Makkah met with the medical team supervising the treatment of soldier Al Ahmad and listened to an explanation about his condition and the medical services provided to him.

The special forces for the security of the Grand Mosque had responded to an incident where a person attempted to throw himself from one of the upper floors inside the Grand Mosque, and the security officer was injured while trying to prevent the person from hitting the ground upon his fall. Both parties were transported to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care.