زار نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، رجل الأمن الجندي ريان بن سعيد بن يحيى آل أحمد الذي يرقد في مستشفى قوى الأمن بالعاصمة المقدسة، للاطمئنان على حالته الصحية بعد إصابته أثناء تأديته لمهماته الأمنية بالمسجد الحرام.

ونقل الأمير سعود بن مشعل له تحيات وتقدير القيادة الرشيدة، مشيدًا بموقفه البطولي وشجاعته وتفانيه في أداء واجبه، مؤكدًا أن ما قام به يجسد قيم رجل الأمن السعودي وتعامله الإنساني، داعيًا الله أن يمنّ عليه بالشفاء العاجل.

والتقى نائب أمير مكة الطاقم الطبي المشرف على علاج الجندي آل أحمد، واستمع إلى شرح عن حالته والخدمات العلاجية المقدمة له.

وكانت القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام قد باشرت حادثة إقدام شخص على إلقاء نفسه من أحد الأدوار العلوية داخل المسجد الحرام، حيث أُصيب رجل الأمن أثناء محاولته الحيلولة دون ارتطام الشخص بالأرض عند سقوطه، وتم نقل الطرفين إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.