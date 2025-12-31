فيما انتهت مهلة التسجيل العيني للعقار منتصف ليل (الإثنين) الماضي، أوضح المتحدث باسم السجل العقاري يزيد اليحيا لـ«عكاظ»، أن نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار حدّد مهلة زمنية 90 يوماً لكل منطقة عقارية يتم إعلانها، لتمكين ملاك العقارات من التقدم بطلبات التسجيل العيني الأول، مؤكداً أن التسجيل في المناطق المعلنة يُعد إلزامياً، وفي حال انتهاء المهلة دون التسجيل يكون مالك العقار عرضة لتطبيق المادة (35) من نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، التي تنص على فرض غرامة لا تتجاوز 100 ألف ريال على من يتأخر عن تقديم طلب التسجيل.

وأوضح المتحدث: حرصاً على عدم تضرر الملاك الذين قد يواجهون صعوبات في استكمال متطلبات التسجيل خلال المهلة المحددة، أطلق السجل العقاري خدمة «التقديم الورقي»، التي تتيح للمستفيدين، الذين لم يستوفوا متطلبات التسجيل تقديم بياناتهم يدوياً، من خلال إرفاق صك العقار ورقم طلب رقمنة الصك من وزارة العدل، أو رقم الطلب في منصة «إحكام».

وقال، إن التقديم على الخدمة يُعفي المالك من المخالفة بغض النظر عن حالة الطلب، على أن يلتزم بمتابعة الطلب واستكمال الإجراءات وتزويد السجل العقاري بأي مستندات إضافية تُطلب حتى صدور صك تسجيل الملكية والصحيفة العقارية.

وبيّن اليحيا، أن الهدف من التسجيل العيني للعقار يتمثّل في إنشاء سجل عقاري شامل يتضمن جميع معلومات وبيانات العقارات في السعودية، إذ سيصدر لكل عقار صك تسجيل ملكية جديد من السجل العقاري، وتُنفذ جميع التصرفات العقارية من خلال منصة السجل، لتنتقل بذلك مسؤولية العقار من وزارة العدل إلى السجل العقاري، وتشمل تلك التصرفات الفرز والدمج ونقل الملكية وغيرها.

وأشار المتحدث إلى أن السجل العقاري يعمل وفق استراتيجية «أسهل»، تركز على تسهيل رحلة المستفيد، مبيناً أن السجل يوظف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات المتقدمة لتسجيل بعض العقارات دون الرجوع إلى الملاك، وذلك عبر مطابقة بيانات مخططات الأمانات مع بيانات الصكوك. وفي حال اكتمال البيانات، تصل للمالك رسالة تفيد بتسجيل عقاره، مع إمكانية الاطلاع على بيانات صك الملكية عبر موقع السجل العقاري. وأضاف أن بعض الصكوك قد تكون غير مكتملة البيانات، وفي هذه الحالات يتم التواصل مع المالك لتحديث الصك أو تزويد السجل ببيانات إضافية لاستكمال عملية التسجيل.

معايير تطبيق الغرامة

حول معايير تطبيق الغرامات على المتأخرين عن التسجيل، أوضح اليحيا أن تحديد المعايير وتفاصيل الغرامات يعود للمشرّع ممثلاً في الهيئة العامة للعقار، مؤكداً أن السجل العقاري يعتمد بشكل أساسي على الصك المحدث الصادر من وزارة العدل في التسجيل العيني الأول. ولفت إلى أن إتاحة خدمة التقديم الورقي تشمل الصكوك الورقية أو الطلبات المعلقة في منصة «إحكام»، بحيث يتمكن المالك من التقديم في حال كان العقار ضمن منطقة معلنة، إلى حين صدور الصك المحدث.