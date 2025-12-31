As the deadline for the property registration system ended at midnight last Monday, the spokesperson for the real estate registry, Yazid Al-Yahya, explained to "Okaz" that the property registration system has set a time frame of 90 days for each declared real estate area, allowing property owners to submit their initial registration applications. He emphasized that registration in the declared areas is mandatory, and if the deadline passes without registration, the property owner may be subject to the application of Article (35) of the property registration system, which stipulates a fine not exceeding 100,000 riyals for those who delay in submitting their registration application.

The spokesperson clarified: In order to avoid harming owners who may face difficulties in completing the registration requirements within the specified timeframe, the real estate registry launched the "paper application" service, which allows beneficiaries who have not met the registration requirements to submit their data manually by attaching the property deed and the digitization request number from the Ministry of Justice, or the request number on the "Ehkaam" platform.

He stated that applying for the service exempts the owner from penalties regardless of the status of the application, provided that they commit to following up on the application, completing the procedures, and providing the real estate registry with any additional documents requested until the property registration deed and the property record are issued.

Al-Yahya indicated that the goal of the property registration system is to create a comprehensive real estate registry that includes all information and data about properties in Saudi Arabia. Each property will receive a new property registration deed from the real estate registry, and all real estate transactions will be executed through the registry platform, thus transferring the responsibility for the property from the Ministry of Justice to the real estate registry. These transactions include subdivision, merging, transfer of ownership, and others.

The spokesperson pointed out that the real estate registry operates according to the "Easier" strategy, which focuses on facilitating the beneficiary's journey, noting that the registry employs artificial intelligence technologies and advanced techniques to register some properties without referring to the owners, by matching the data of the trust plans with the data of the deeds. If the data is complete, the owner receives a message indicating that their property has been registered, with the possibility of viewing the property deed data through the real estate registry's website. He added that some deeds may have incomplete data, and in these cases, the owner is contacted to update the deed or provide the registry with additional data to complete the registration process.

Criteria for Applying Fines

Regarding the criteria for applying fines on those who delay registration, Al-Yahya explained that the determination of criteria and details of fines is the responsibility of the legislator represented by the General Authority for Real Estate, emphasizing that the real estate registry primarily relies on the updated deed issued by the Ministry of Justice for the initial property registration. He noted that the availability of the paper application service includes paper deeds or pending requests on the "Ehkaam" platform, allowing the owner to apply if the property is within a declared area until the updated deed is issued.