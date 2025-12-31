The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in the Bish Governorate of the Jazan region rescued a child from drowning while swimming, provided the necessary assistance, and transported him to the hospital for medical care.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational visitors to exercise caution and follow marine safety guidelines and instructions, swim in designated areas, and contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom for emergency assistance.