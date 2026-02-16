أدان رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي، بأشد العبارات قرار حكومة كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تحويل مساحات من أراضي الضفة الغربية إلى ما يُسمّى «أملاك دولة»، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار يمثل إعلاناً صريحاً ببدء تنفيذ مخطط الضمّ الفعلي للأرض الفلسطينية، وتكريساً لسياسة الاستيطان الاستعماري في تحدٍّ فجّ للقانون الدولي والإرادة الدولية.

وشدد اليماحي، على أن هذا «الإجراء العدواني» يُعدّ تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، ويقوّض أي فرصة لتحقيق السلام العادل والشامل، ويشكل «انتهاكاً صارخاً» لقرارات الشرعية الدولية، وفي مقدمتها قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2334 الذي أكد عدم شرعية الاستيطان في جميع الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة منذ عام 1967.

وأوضح رئيس البرلمان العربي أن تحويل الأراضي إلى «أملاك دولة» تحت سلطة كيان الاحتلال هو غطاء قانوني باطل لنهب الأرض الفلسطينية، يتعارض مع قواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، ومع الرأي الاستشاري الصادر عن محكمة العدل الدولية بشأن عدم قانونية الاحتلال والإجراءات الأحادية المرتبطة به.

ودعا رئيس البرلمان العربي المجتمع الدولي، والأمم المتحدة ومجلس الأمن، إلى تحمل مسؤولياتهم القانونية والأخلاقية، واتخاذ خطوات عملية لوقف هذه الإجراءات فوراً، وفرض مساءلة حقيقية على سلطات كيان الاحتلال.

وأكد أن استمرار الإفلات من العقاب يشجع على مزيد من التصعيد والانتهاكات، مجدداً تأكيد البرلمان العربي على أن الشعب الفلسطيني سيظل صاحب الحق الأصيل في أرضه، وأن كل محاولات فرض السيادة الإسرائيلية على أي جزء من الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة باطلة ولاغية قانوناً.

ويأتي قرار الحكومة الإسرائيلية، الذي وافق عليه مجلس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، أمس (الأحد)، كأول خطوة رسمية لاستئناف عملية تسجيل الأراضي في الضفة الغربية منذ احتلالها في حرب يونيو 1967 (حرب الأيام الستة).

ويسمح هذا القرار بتحويل أراضٍ فلسطينية إلى «أراضي دولة» إسرائيلية، مما يسهل بناء المستوطنات ويمنع الفلسطينيين من الادعاء بحقوق الملكية، ويُقدر أن يؤثر على نحو 62% من مساحة الضفة الغربية.

وتاريخياً جمدت إسرائيل إجراءات التسجيل بعد الاحتلال لتجنب الاعتراف بحقوق الفلسطينيين، لكن الأمر الآن يرى كمحاولة لتكريس الضم الفعلي، خصوصاً بعد قرارات سابقة مثل ضم غور الأردن عام 2020.

ويخالف القرار اتفاقية جنيف الرابعة التي تحظر تغيير وضع الأراضي المحتلة، وقرار مجلس الأمن 2334 الذي يدين المستوطنات بأنها غير شرعية، ورأي محكمة العدل الدولية الأخير في يوليو 2024 الذي ألزم إسرائيل بإنهاء احتلالها للأراضي الفلسطينية.