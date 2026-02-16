The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, strongly condemned the decision of the Israeli occupation government to convert areas of the West Bank into what is called "state property," affirming that this decision represents a clear declaration of the beginning of the actual annexation plan of Palestinian land, and a consolidation of colonial settlement policy in a blatant challenge to international law and the international will.

Al-Yamahi emphasized that this "aggressive measure" constitutes a serious escalation that threatens security and stability in the region, undermines any opportunity for achieving just and comprehensive peace, and represents a "flagrant violation" of international legitimacy decisions, foremost among them is United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirmed the illegality of settlements in all occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.

The President of the Arab Parliament clarified that converting land to "state property" under the authority of the occupation entity is a false legal cover for the plundering of Palestinian land, contradicting the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice regarding the illegality of the occupation and the unilateral measures associated with it.

He called on the international community, the United Nations, and the Security Council to assume their legal and moral responsibilities, to take practical steps to immediately stop these measures, and to impose real accountability on the authorities of the occupation entity.

He affirmed that the continued impunity encourages further escalation and violations, reiterating the Arab Parliament's assertion that the Palestinian people will remain the rightful owners of their land, and that all attempts to impose Israeli sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territories are null and void legally.

The Israeli government's decision, which was approved by the Israeli cabinet yesterday (Sunday), comes as the first official step to resume the process of land registration in the West Bank since its occupation in the June 1967 War (the Six-Day War).

This decision allows for the conversion of Palestinian lands into Israeli "state lands," facilitating the construction of settlements and preventing Palestinians from claiming property rights, and it is estimated to affect about 62% of the area of the West Bank.

Historically, Israel froze registration procedures after the occupation to avoid recognizing Palestinian rights, but the current situation is seen as an attempt to entrench actual annexation, especially after previous decisions such as the annexation of the Jordan Valley in 2020.

The decision violates the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits changing the status of occupied territories, and Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemns settlements as illegal, as well as the recent opinion of the International Court of Justice in July 2024, which obligated Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.