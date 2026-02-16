أدان رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي، بأشد العبارات قرار حكومة كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تحويل مساحات من أراضي الضفة الغربية إلى ما يُسمّى «أملاك دولة»، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار يمثل إعلاناً صريحاً ببدء تنفيذ مخطط الضمّ الفعلي للأرض الفلسطينية، وتكريساً لسياسة الاستيطان الاستعماري في تحدٍّ فجّ للقانون الدولي والإرادة الدولية.
وشدد اليماحي، على أن هذا «الإجراء العدواني» يُعدّ تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، ويقوّض أي فرصة لتحقيق السلام العادل والشامل، ويشكل «انتهاكاً صارخاً» لقرارات الشرعية الدولية، وفي مقدمتها قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2334 الذي أكد عدم شرعية الاستيطان في جميع الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة منذ عام 1967.
وأوضح رئيس البرلمان العربي أن تحويل الأراضي إلى «أملاك دولة» تحت سلطة كيان الاحتلال هو غطاء قانوني باطل لنهب الأرض الفلسطينية، يتعارض مع قواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، ومع الرأي الاستشاري الصادر عن محكمة العدل الدولية بشأن عدم قانونية الاحتلال والإجراءات الأحادية المرتبطة به.
ودعا رئيس البرلمان العربي المجتمع الدولي، والأمم المتحدة ومجلس الأمن، إلى تحمل مسؤولياتهم القانونية والأخلاقية، واتخاذ خطوات عملية لوقف هذه الإجراءات فوراً، وفرض مساءلة حقيقية على سلطات كيان الاحتلال.
وأكد أن استمرار الإفلات من العقاب يشجع على مزيد من التصعيد والانتهاكات، مجدداً تأكيد البرلمان العربي على أن الشعب الفلسطيني سيظل صاحب الحق الأصيل في أرضه، وأن كل محاولات فرض السيادة الإسرائيلية على أي جزء من الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة باطلة ولاغية قانوناً.
ويأتي قرار الحكومة الإسرائيلية، الذي وافق عليه مجلس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، أمس (الأحد)، كأول خطوة رسمية لاستئناف عملية تسجيل الأراضي في الضفة الغربية منذ احتلالها في حرب يونيو 1967 (حرب الأيام الستة).
ويسمح هذا القرار بتحويل أراضٍ فلسطينية إلى «أراضي دولة» إسرائيلية، مما يسهل بناء المستوطنات ويمنع الفلسطينيين من الادعاء بحقوق الملكية، ويُقدر أن يؤثر على نحو 62% من مساحة الضفة الغربية.
وتاريخياً جمدت إسرائيل إجراءات التسجيل بعد الاحتلال لتجنب الاعتراف بحقوق الفلسطينيين، لكن الأمر الآن يرى كمحاولة لتكريس الضم الفعلي، خصوصاً بعد قرارات سابقة مثل ضم غور الأردن عام 2020.
ويخالف القرار اتفاقية جنيف الرابعة التي تحظر تغيير وضع الأراضي المحتلة، وقرار مجلس الأمن 2334 الذي يدين المستوطنات بأنها غير شرعية، ورأي محكمة العدل الدولية الأخير في يوليو 2024 الذي ألزم إسرائيل بإنهاء احتلالها للأراضي الفلسطينية.
The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, strongly condemned the decision of the Israeli occupation government to convert areas of the West Bank into what is called "state property," affirming that this decision represents a clear declaration of the beginning of the actual annexation plan of Palestinian land, and a consolidation of colonial settlement policy in a blatant challenge to international law and the international will.
Al-Yamahi emphasized that this "aggressive measure" constitutes a serious escalation that threatens security and stability in the region, undermines any opportunity for achieving just and comprehensive peace, and represents a "flagrant violation" of international legitimacy decisions, foremost among them is United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirmed the illegality of settlements in all occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.
The President of the Arab Parliament clarified that converting land to "state property" under the authority of the occupation entity is a false legal cover for the plundering of Palestinian land, contradicting the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice regarding the illegality of the occupation and the unilateral measures associated with it.
He called on the international community, the United Nations, and the Security Council to assume their legal and moral responsibilities, to take practical steps to immediately stop these measures, and to impose real accountability on the authorities of the occupation entity.
He affirmed that the continued impunity encourages further escalation and violations, reiterating the Arab Parliament's assertion that the Palestinian people will remain the rightful owners of their land, and that all attempts to impose Israeli sovereignty over any part of the occupied Palestinian territories are null and void legally.
The Israeli government's decision, which was approved by the Israeli cabinet yesterday (Sunday), comes as the first official step to resume the process of land registration in the West Bank since its occupation in the June 1967 War (the Six-Day War).
This decision allows for the conversion of Palestinian lands into Israeli "state lands," facilitating the construction of settlements and preventing Palestinians from claiming property rights, and it is estimated to affect about 62% of the area of the West Bank.
Historically, Israel froze registration procedures after the occupation to avoid recognizing Palestinian rights, but the current situation is seen as an attempt to entrench actual annexation, especially after previous decisions such as the annexation of the Jordan Valley in 2020.
The decision violates the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits changing the status of occupied territories, and Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemns settlements as illegal, as well as the recent opinion of the International Court of Justice in July 2024, which obligated Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.