أكّد أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، أهمية العمل على الجانب الوقائي والتوعوي الذي يضمن تعزيز حصانة المجتمع تجاه آفة المخدرات، بما ينعكس على صلاحهم ووقايتهم، والوصول إلى مجتمعٍ آمن وصحي وحيوي، مشددًا على أهمية تعزيز المشاركات والمبادرات التطوعية لأفراد المجتمع المدني ومؤسساته للمساهمة في الحد من انتشارها.
جاء ذلك خلال تدشينه في مكتبه اليوم (الأربعاء)، برنامج «خطورة المخدرات على الجيل المسلم»، بحضور المدير العام لفرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بمنطقة نجران سالم العتيبي، بمشاركة الجامعة وإدارة التعليم وفرع وزارة الصحة وإدارة مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة.
وأوضح العتيبي أنَّ آلية تنفيذ البرنامج تأتي من خلال إقامة برامج توعوية تسهم في رفع الوعي لدى المجتمع لمحاربة آفة المخدرات.
The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, emphasized the importance of working on preventive and awareness aspects that ensure the enhancement of the community's immunity against the scourge of drugs, which reflects on their well-being and protection, leading to a safe, healthy, and vibrant community. He stressed the importance of enhancing the participation and voluntary initiatives of civil society individuals and institutions to contribute to reducing its spread.
This came during the launch of the program "The Dangers of Drugs on the Muslim Generation" in his office today (Wednesday), in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance branch in Najran, Salem Al-Otaibi, with the participation of the university, the education administration, the Ministry of Health branch, and the drug enforcement administration in the region.
Al-Otaibi explained that the mechanism for implementing the program comes through establishing awareness programs that contribute to raising community awareness to combat the drug epidemic.