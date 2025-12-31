The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, emphasized the importance of working on preventive and awareness aspects that ensure the enhancement of the community's immunity against the scourge of drugs, which reflects on their well-being and protection, leading to a safe, healthy, and vibrant community. He stressed the importance of enhancing the participation and voluntary initiatives of civil society individuals and institutions to contribute to reducing its spread.

This came during the launch of the program "The Dangers of Drugs on the Muslim Generation" in his office today (Wednesday), in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance branch in Najran, Salem Al-Otaibi, with the participation of the university, the education administration, the Ministry of Health branch, and the drug enforcement administration in the region.

Al-Otaibi explained that the mechanism for implementing the program comes through establishing awareness programs that contribute to raising community awareness to combat the drug epidemic.