أكّد أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، أهمية العمل على الجانب الوقائي والتوعوي الذي يضمن تعزيز حصانة المجتمع تجاه آفة المخدرات، بما ينعكس على صلاحهم ووقايتهم، والوصول إلى مجتمعٍ آمن وصحي وحيوي، مشددًا على أهمية تعزيز المشاركات والمبادرات التطوعية لأفراد المجتمع المدني ومؤسساته للمساهمة في الحد من انتشارها.

جاء ذلك خلال تدشينه في مكتبه اليوم (الأربعاء)، برنامج «خطورة المخدرات على الجيل المسلم»، بحضور المدير العام لفرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بمنطقة نجران سالم العتيبي، بمشاركة الجامعة وإدارة التعليم وفرع وزارة الصحة وإدارة مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة.

وأوضح العتيبي أنَّ آلية تنفيذ البرنامج تأتي من خلال إقامة برامج توعوية تسهم في رفع الوعي لدى المجتمع لمحاربة آفة المخدرات.