زار مدير عام التعليم بمنطقة الرياض الدكتور نايف الزارع جناح تعليم الرياض المشارك ضمن جناح إمارة منطقة الرياض، في مهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز للإبل، واطّلع على الفعاليات التعليمية والتوعوية والترفيهية، التي تُجسّد الهوية الوطنية، وتُبرز تراث الإبل، وتستعرض إبداعات الطلبة.


وفي سياق متصل، تأهل 44 طالباً وطالبة من 27 مدرسة بإدارة تعليم الرياض، للمشاركة في معرض العلوم والهندسة «إبداع 2026»، وهنّأ الزارع الطلبة المتأهلين، مثمناً جهود إدارات المدارس والكوادر التعليمية، والتكامل البنّاء بين المدرسة والأسرة، متمنياً لهم تحقيق التميّز والنجاح.


كما أشاد بدور المعلمين والمعلمات في دعم الطلبة، وتشجيعهم على المشاركة في المسابقات العلمية، مؤكداً أن هذه المنصات تسهم في تنمية مهارات البحث العلمي والابتكار، واكتشاف المواهب، وتعزيز ثقافة الإبداع في المجالات العلمية والتقنية.