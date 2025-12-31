The General Director of Education in the Riyadh Region, Dr. Naif Al-Zar'i, visited the Riyadh Education Pavilion, which is part of the Riyadh Region's pavilion, at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival. He reviewed the educational, awareness, and entertainment activities that embody national identity, highlight the heritage of camels, and showcase the students' creativity.



In a related context, 44 male and female students from 27 schools under the Riyadh Education Administration qualified to participate in the Science and Engineering Exhibition "Ibda'a 2026." Al-Zar'i congratulated the qualifying students, appreciating the efforts of school administrations and educational staff, as well as the constructive integration between the school and the family, wishing them success and excellence.



He also praised the role of teachers in supporting students and encouraging them to participate in scientific competitions, emphasizing that these platforms contribute to the development of scientific research and innovation skills, discovering talents, and enhancing the culture of creativity in scientific and technical fields.