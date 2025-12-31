Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received today in Riyadh the Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Deputy President of the State of Palestine, Hussein Sheikh.

During the reception, developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank were discussed, as well as the difficult humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of Gaza, the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, and its ongoing violations of the ceasefire. The importance of facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles, releasing the funds of the Palestinian Authority, protecting the Palestinian banking system, committing to implementing President Donald Trump's comprehensive peace plan, and supporting the Kingdom's reform program launched by President Mahmoud Abbas were emphasized.

The efforts of His Excellency the American President were appreciated, and the importance of linking the Gaza Strip with the West Bank was reaffirmed, along with continuing efforts in coordination with brothers and international partners to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the realization of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Present at the reception were the Political Affairs Advisor to the Foreign Minister, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al Farhan, and the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal bint Hassan Radwan.