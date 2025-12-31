استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في الرياض اليوم، نائب رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية لمنظمة التحرير الفلسطينية نائب رئيس دولة فلسطين حسين الشيخ.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث تطورات الأوضاع في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، والظروف الإنسانية الصعبة التي يمر بها سكان غزة والتصعيد الإسرائيلي في الضفة الغربية وانتهاكها المستمر لوقف إطلاق النار، وتم التأكيد على أهمية إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية دون عراقيل، والإفراج عن أموال السلطة الفلسطينية وحماية النظام البنكي الفلسطيني، والالتزام بتنفيذ خطة السلام الشاملة للرئيس دونالد ترمب، ودعم المملكة للبرنامج الإصلاحي الذي أطلقه الرئيس محمود عباس.

وتم تثمين جهود فخامة الرئيس الأمريكي، والتأكيد على أهمية ربط قطاع غزة بالضفة الغربية، ومواصلة الجهود بالتنسيق مع الأشقاء والشركاء الدوليين لضمان الحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني بما فيها تجسيد دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.

حضر الاستقبال، مستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان، والوزير المفوض بوزارة الخارجية الدكتورة منال بنت حسن رضوان.