في عالمٍ سادته الأزمات والنكبات والعواصف الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والسياسية، استمسكت السعودية في عام 2025 بثوابتها في الاستقرار والرفاه والنماء المستدام مع العمل المثابر على مدِّ العون للمتضررين وإغاثة الشعوب في العالم أجمع..
وسط عواصف عام 2025 بدت السعودية «واحة ظليلة وآمنة» تسعى لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤيتها والمُضي بلا تردد في إنفاذ خطط التنمية والتوسع في مشاريع الإنماء والرخاء والرفاه..