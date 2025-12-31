In a world dominated by crises, disasters, and economic, social, and political storms, Saudi Arabia held onto its principles of stability, prosperity, and sustainable growth in 2025 while diligently working to assist those affected and provide relief to peoples around the globe..

Amid the storms of 2025, Saudi Arabia appeared as a "shady and safe oasis" striving to achieve the targets of its vision and moving forward without hesitation in implementing development plans and expanding projects for growth, prosperity, and well-being..