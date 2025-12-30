The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority will begin implementing amendments to the provisions of the executive regulation for the selective tax starting Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The amendments aim to develop the mechanism for calculating the tax on sweetened beverages by transitioning from a fixed percentage to a methodology based on the total sugar content in the product.



The new methodology will be applied through graduated tax brackets linked to the sugar level per 100 ml of the beverage, which contributes to enhancing public health, encouraging consumers to reduce sugar consumption, and motivating manufacturers and importers to offer products with lower sugar content in line with internationally recognized best practices in this field.



This new methodology replaces the current approach to imposing the selective tax on sweetened beverages, which is based on a fixed rate of 50% calculated from the retail price of the taxable sweetened beverage.



Sweetened beverages refer to any product that has added sources of sugar or other sweeteners, produced for consumption as a drink. This includes beverages in various forms, such as ready-to-drink beverages, concentrates, powders, gels, extracts, or any other form that can be converted into a drink.



---

Balance Between Health and Product Development



Minister of Industry Bandar Al-Khorayef previously confirmed in statements that the new tax policy regarding sugar in beverages will be implemented starting January 1, 2026, indicating that this issue was one of the main concerns raised by industrialists in the past period and has been resolved. He noted that addressing the sugar tax on beverages was a good experience in negotiating between various parties, including the Ministry of Finance, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the Ministry of Health.



Al-Khorayef emphasized that the goal was to establish a policy that achieves a balance between maintaining public health and reducing sugar consumption, while also allowing the industry the space to innovate and develop products.