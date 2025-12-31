تقدمت الفنانة الكندية كلير بروسو بدعوى قضائية طالبت من خلالها بالاستفادة من برنامج MAiD الكندي، الذي يسمح للمرضى المصابين بحالات طبية خطيرة وغير قابلة للعلاج بإنهاء حياتهم تحت إشراف طبي، ومساواتها مع المرضى الذين يعانون من أمراض جسدية مستعصية.

عقبة قانونية

ورغم تقدمها بطلب رسمي للاستفادة من البرنامج إلا أنها واجهت عقبة قانونية تتعلق بعدم شمول الأمراض النفسية المزمنة ضمن البرنامج. وأشارت التقارير إلى أن تعديل القوانين المرتبطة بالمرضى النفسيين تأجل مرات عدة، ومن المتوقع أن يدخل حيز التنفيذ في 2027.

وأعلنت الممثلة الكندية، البالغ عمرها 48 عاماً، رغبتها في إنهاء حياتها من خلال برنامج المساعدة الطبية على إنهاء الحياة (MAiD)، بعد صراع مستمر منذ طفولتها مع اضطرابات نفسية شديدة، وفق ما كشفته في رسائلها المنشورة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أخيراً.

معاناة منذ المراهقة

وشُخّصت حالة بروسو باضطراب الهوس الاكتئابي في سن 14 عاماً، عقب سلسلة من التصرفات الخطرة شملت تعاطي المخدرات والكحول والانخراط في علاقات عاطفية مضطربة.

ومع مرور السنوات، أضيفت إلى تشخيصها اضطرابات القلق، أفكار انتحارية مزمنة، اضطراب في الأكل، اضطراب الشخصية، الاعتماد على المواد المخدرة، واضطراب ما بعد الصدمة، إلى جانب مجموعة من الحالات النفسية الأخرى.

وخضعت بروسو لعشرات العلاجات، شملت الأدوية النفسية المختلفة، جلسات العلاج السلوكي، العلاج بالموسيقى والفن، إضافة إلى تجارب العلاج بالمواد النفسية الموجهة، لكنها لم تحقق لها استقراراً دائماً.

ورغم دخولها وحدات علاج مكثفة وتحسنها المؤقت، عاودت الانتكاسات النفسية الظهور، وأثرت على مسيرتها الفنية وحياتها الشخصية بشكل متكرر.

ووصفت الممثلة في رسائلها الصعوبة اليومية في التعايش مع هذه الحالات، مؤكدة أنها حاولت مراراً الانتحار ولم تجد ملاذاً من الألم النفسي حتى تحت الرعاية الطبية المكثفة.

موهبة فنية

درست بروسو المسرح في إحدى كليات كيبيك المرموقة بعد تخرجها المبكر من الثانوية في سن 16 عاماً، ثم انتقلت إلى نيويورك لاستكمال دراستها في معهد Neighborhood Playhouse للفنون المسرحية.

ورغم تفوقها الأكاديمي وموهبتها الفنية، لم تمنعها الأمراض النفسية من مواجهة انهيارات متكررة، خصوصاً خلال محطات النجاح المهني، إذ قالت إنها كانت تعود إلى غرفتها في الفنادق باكية ومنهارة بعد أيام تصوير ممتعة، عاجزة عن السيطرة على أفكار الانتحار.