The Canadian artist Claire Brousseau has filed a lawsuit requesting to benefit from the Canadian MAiD program, which allows patients suffering from serious and incurable medical conditions to end their lives under medical supervision, and to be treated equally with patients suffering from terminal physical illnesses.

Legal Hurdle

Despite her formal application to benefit from the program, she faced a legal hurdle related to the exclusion of chronic mental illnesses from the program. Reports indicated that amendments to the laws concerning mental health patients have been postponed several times, and it is expected to come into effect in 2027.

The 48-year-old Canadian actress announced her desire to end her life through the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program, following a lifelong struggle with severe mental disorders, as revealed in her recently published messages on social media.

Struggles Since Adolescence

Brousseau was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 14, following a series of risky behaviors that included drug and alcohol use and engaging in tumultuous romantic relationships.

Over the years, her diagnosis expanded to include anxiety disorders, chronic suicidal thoughts, eating disorders, personality disorders, substance dependence, and post-traumatic stress disorder, along with a range of other psychological conditions.

Brousseau underwent dozens of treatments, including various psychiatric medications, behavioral therapy sessions, music and art therapy, as well as experiences with guided psychedelic therapy, but none provided her with lasting stability.

Despite entering intensive treatment units and experiencing temporary improvements, psychological relapses continued to emerge, repeatedly affecting her artistic career and personal life.

The actress described in her messages the daily difficulty of living with these conditions, affirming that she had attempted suicide multiple times and found no refuge from psychological pain even under intensive medical care.

Artistic Talent

Brousseau studied theater at one of Quebec's prestigious colleges after graduating early from high school at the age of 16, then moved to New York to continue her studies at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Despite her academic excellence and artistic talent, mental illnesses did not prevent her from facing repeated breakdowns, especially during moments of professional success, as she stated that she would return to her hotel room crying and devastated after enjoyable filming days, unable to control her suicidal thoughts.