كشف مصدران مطلعان أن وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية (سي آي إيه)، تقف وراء الضربة التي نُفذت بطائرة مسيّرة الأسبوع الماضي واستهدفت منطقة «رسو» يُعتقد أن عصابات مخدرات في فنزويلا كانت تستخدمها.


تصعيد حملة الضغط


ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» عن المصدرين قولهما: إن هذه العملية تعّد أول تدخل مباشر معروف داخل الأراضي الفنزويلية منذ بدء الولايات المتحدة تنفيذ ضربات في سبتمبر الماضي، ما يشكّل تصعيدا لافتا في حملة الضغط التي تشنها الإدارة منذ أشهر على حكومة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، في حين لم تعترف السلطات الفنزويلية بعد بتنفيذ الضربة.


ووفق المصدرين، وقع الهجوم الأسبوع الماضي على منطقة الرسو الواقعة داخل الأراضي الفنزويلية باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة، بدعوى أن عصابات تهريب المخدرات تستخدمها.


أول ضربة برية


ويُلزم القانون الأمريكي الإدارة بإبلاغ كبار مسؤولي الكونغرس بالعمليات السرية التي تنفذها وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية، بمن فيهم رؤساء وأعضاء لجنتي الاستخبارات في مجلسي الشيوخ والنواب. لكن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ومن خلال إسناد ما يبدو أنها أول ضربة برية في الحملة ضد فنزويلا إلى الوكالة، قد يكون قدّر أن هذه الخطوة ستواجه تدقيقا أقل من الكونغرس مقارنة بعملية عسكرية مباشرة.


وقال ترمب في أكتوبر، أثناء تأكيده موافقته على تحرك الوكالة، «فوّضت العملية لسببين: الأول أنهم أفرغوا سجونهم في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية (في إشارة إلى تدفق مهاجرين من ذوي السوابق إلى الولايات المتحدة)، والثاني المخدرات، إذ لدينا كميات كبيرة من المخدرات القادمة من فنزويلا، وكثير منها تصل عبر البحر».


ونشرت الولايات المتحدة منذ أغسطس أسطولا ضخما في منطقة البحر الكاريبي، وبدأت استهداف قوارب تتّهمها بتهريب المخدرات في ضربات أسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من 100 شخص حتى الآن.