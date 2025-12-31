Two informed sources revealed that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is behind the drone strike carried out last week, targeting the "Rasoo" area believed to be used by drug cartels in Venezuela.



Escalation of Pressure Campaign



The Associated Press reported from the sources that this operation marks the first known direct intervention within Venezuelan territory since the U.S. began conducting strikes last September, representing a significant escalation in the pressure campaign the administration has been waging for months against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, while Venezuelan authorities have yet to acknowledge the strike.



According to the sources, the attack last week occurred in the Rasoo area located within Venezuelan territory using drones, claiming that drug trafficking gangs were using it.



First Ground Strike



U.S. law requires the administration to inform senior congressional officials about covert operations conducted by the CIA, including the heads and members of the intelligence committees in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, U.S. President Donald Trump, by attributing what appears to be the first ground strike in the campaign against Venezuela to the agency, may have estimated that this move would face less scrutiny from Congress compared to a direct military operation.



Trump stated in October, while confirming his approval of the agency's action, "I authorized the operation for two reasons: the first is that they emptied their prisons in the United States (referring to the influx of immigrants with criminal records into the U.S.), and the second is drugs, as we have large quantities of drugs coming from Venezuela, many of which arrive by sea."



The United States has deployed a massive fleet in the Caribbean since August and has begun targeting boats accused of drug trafficking in strikes that have resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people so far.