The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, arrived today in Jeddah from Riyadh, under the protection and care of God.

He was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz.

Accompanying the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques were Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid, Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Fahd, Prince Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Faisal bin Saud bin Muhammad, the Governor of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz.

Also accompanying him were the Head of the Royal Court, Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Issa, the Head of Royal Protocol, Khalid bin Saleh Al-Abbad, the Head of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Private Affairs, Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Faisal, the Chairman and CEO of the Royal Clinics, Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Qahtani, and the Commander of the Royal Guard, Lieutenant General Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had departed Riyadh earlier today.

He was bid farewell at King Khalid International Airport by the Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques during his travels and stay.