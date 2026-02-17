وصل بحفظ الله ورعايته خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اليوم، إلى جدة قادماً من الرياض.

وكان في استقبال خادم الحرمين الشريفين، بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز.

وقد وصل في معية خادم الحرمين الشريفين كل من الأمير خالد بن فهد بن خالد، والأمير منصور بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير خالد بن سعد بن فهد، والأمير سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير فيصل بن سعود بن محمد، وأمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ومستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن سطام بن عبدالعزيز

كما وصل في معيته رئيس الديوان الملكي فهد بن محمد العيسى، ورئيس المراسم الملكية خالد بن صالح العباد، ورئيس الشؤون الخاصة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين عبدالعزيز بن إبراهيم الفيصل، ورئيس مجلس الإدارة والمدير التنفيذي للعيادات الملكية الدكتور صالح بن علي القحطاني، ورئيس الحرس الملكي الفريق أول ركن سهيل بن صقر المطيري.

وكان خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود قد غادر الرياض في وقت سابق اليوم.

وكان في وداعه بمطار الملك خالد الدولي أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ونائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز.

حفظ الله خادم الحرمين الشريفين في سفره وإقامته.