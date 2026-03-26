وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، مساء اليوم، إلى جمهورية فرنسا؛ للمشاركة كدولة مدعوة في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7) الذي يعقد في منطقة فو دي سيرني قرب العاصمة باريس.
وسيناقش الاجتماع عدداً من الموضوعات والقضايا الدولية ومنها؛ موضوعات إصلاح الحوكمة العالمية، وتحديات إعادة الإعمار، وأمن الملاحة، وسلاسل الإمداد، والتهديدات التي تواجه السلام والاستقرار في مختلف أنحاء العالم.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived this evening in the French Republic to participate as an invited country in the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Fontainebleau area near the capital, Paris.
The meeting will discuss a number of international topics and issues, including global governance reform, reconstruction challenges, navigation security, supply chains, and the threats facing peace and stability around the world.