وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، مساء اليوم، إلى جمهورية فرنسا؛ للمشاركة كدولة مدعوة في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7) الذي يعقد في منطقة فو دي سيرني قرب العاصمة باريس.

وسيناقش الاجتماع عدداً من الموضوعات والقضايا الدولية ومنها؛ موضوعات إصلاح الحوكمة العالمية، وتحديات إعادة الإعمار، وأمن الملاحة، وسلاسل الإمداد، والتهديدات التي تواجه السلام والاستقرار في مختلف أنحاء العالم.