The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan renew their strong condemnation of the blatant Iranian assaults, which constitute a flagrant violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter, whether directly or through their agents and the armed factions they support in the region. In particular, they condemn the assaults carried out by Iran-aligned armed factions from the Republic of Iraq against several countries in the region and their facilities and infrastructure, which represent a breach of international laws and treaties, and a gross violation of Security Council Resolution No. 2817 (2026), which explicitly demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any aggression or threat to neighboring countries, including the use of proxies.

While the countries joining this statement value their fraternal relations with the Republic of Iraq, they call on the Iraqi government to take the necessary measures to stop the attacks carried out by factions, militias, and armed groups from the territory of the Republic of Iraq towards its neighboring countries immediately, in order to preserve fraternal relations and avoid further escalation.

The countries joining this statement reaffirm their full and inherent right to self-defense against these criminal attacks in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which guarantees the right of self-defense for states, both individually and collectively, in the event of aggression, and their right to take all necessary measures to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability.

They also condemn the actions and activities that undermine the security and stability of the countries in the region, which are planned by Iran-aligned sleeper cells and terrorist organizations related to Hezbollah. They commend their valiant armed forces for confronting these assaults and the vigilance of their security agencies, which serve as a strong shield and a watchful eye to maintain the safety of their nations and lives, as well as their sincere and dedicated efforts to apprehend these treacherous cells and terrorist organizations and to uncover their malicious schemes.