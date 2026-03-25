In light of the current situation in the region, the relevant authorities have announced facilitated procedures for holders of expired visas from the date 8/9/1447 AH (February 25, 2026) who were unable to leave the Kingdom. In this context, "Okaz" answers the five most common questions about this service:

1- Who are the beneficiaries?

The procedures include holders of all types of visit visas, Umrah visas, transit visas, and final exit visas who have been unable to leave the Kingdom due to the current circumstances.

2- What are the requirements for completing the beneficiaries' procedures at the ports?

The beneficiary can go directly to the departure port to complete all procedures easily and smoothly, without the need for any prior steps.

3- Is it necessary to pay any fees to obtain the service?

The service is completely free, and no fees are required to obtain it.

4- What is the deadline for these procedures to end?

These facilities will continue until the date of 1 Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH (April 18, 2026), and the beneficiary must leave before this date to benefit from them.

5- If the host wishes to extend the visitor's visa, how can this service be obtained?

The host can submit the request through their account on the "Absher" platform by selecting "My Services," then "Passports," and then "Contact," filling in the required information and attaching the necessary documents.