في ظل الأوضاع الراهنة التي تمر بها المنطقة، أعلنت الجهات المختصة عن إجراءات ميسرة لحاملي التأشيرات المنتهية من تاريخ 8/9/1447هـ (25 فبراير 2026) ممن تعذرت مغادرتهم المملكة. وفي هذا السياق، تجيب «عكاظ» على أبرز خمسة أسئلة شائعة حول هذه الخدمة:

1- من هم المستفيدون؟

تشمل الإجراءات حاملي التأشيرات من أنواع الزيارة كافة، والعمرة، والمرور، والخروج النهائي، ممن لم يتمكنوا من مغادرة المملكة بسبب الظروف الراهنة.

2- ما متطلبات إنهاء إجراءات المستفيدين في المنافذ؟

يمكن للمستفيد التوجه مباشرة إلى منفذ المغادرة لاستكمال جميع الإجراءات بسهولة ويسر، دون الحاجة لأي خطوات مسبقة.

3- هل يلزم دفع رسوم معينة للحصول على الخدمة؟

الخدمة مجانية بالكامل، ولا يتطلب الحصول عليها سداد أي رسوم.

4- ما آخر موعد لانتهاء هذه الإجراءات؟

تستمر هذه التسهيلات حتى تاريخ 1 ذي القعدة 1447هـ (18 أبريل 2026)، ويشترط مغادرة المستفيد قبل هذا التاريخ للاستفادة منها.

5- في حال رغب المستضيف تمديد تأشيرة الزائر، كيف يمكن الحصول على هذه الخدمة؟

يمكن للمستضيف تقديم الطلب عبر حسابه في منصة «أبشر»، عبر اختيار «خدماتي» ثم «الجوازات» ثم «تواصل»، مع تعبئة البيانات المطلوبة وإرفاق المستندات اللازمة.