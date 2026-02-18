واصل الدولار مكاسبه، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بدعم من توترات جيوسياسية أبقت الأسواق حذرة، مع ترقب المستثمرين لمحضر اجتماع مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي بحثًا عن إشارات بشأن مسار أسعار الفائدة.

ولم يطرأ تغير يُذكر على مؤشر الدولار، الذي يقيس أداء العملة الأمريكية أمام سلة من العملات، مسجلًا (97.11) بعد مكاسب استمرت يومين، واستقر اليورو عند (1.1852) دولار، فيما ارتفع الين بنسبة (0.1%) إلى (153.12) للدولار، وظل الجنيه الإسترليني عند (1.3563) دولار بعد تراجعه (0.5%) في الجلسة السابقة.

ومن المنتظر صدور محضر اجتماع لجنة السوق المفتوحة اليوم، فيما تصدر وزارة التجارة الأمريكية يوم الجمعة التقدير الأول للناتج المحلي الإجمالي للربع الرابع.