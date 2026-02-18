The dollar continued its gains today (Wednesday), supported by geopolitical tensions that kept markets cautious, as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting for signals regarding the path of interest rates.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies, saw little change, recording (97.11) after two days of gains. The euro stabilized at (1.1852) dollars, while the yen rose by (0.1%) to (153.12) per dollar, and the British pound remained at (1.3563) dollars after a decline of (0.5%) in the previous session.

The minutes of the open market committee meeting are expected to be released today, while the U.S. Department of Commerce will issue the first estimate of GDP for the fourth quarter on Friday.