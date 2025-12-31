بعد نحو 24 ساعة من إعلان الحكومة استعدادها للحوار مع المتظاهرين، حذر المدعي العام الإيراني محمد كاظم موحدي آزاد من أن القضاء سيتصدى بصورة حاسمة للمظاهرات ضد غلاء المعيشة في حال تم استغلالها من أجل زعزعة الاستقرار.


تنفيذ سيناريوهات خارجية


وقال آزاد في تصريحات نقلها التلفزيون الرسمي، اليوم (الأربعاء): من وجهة نظر السلطة القضائية، فإن المظاهرات السلمية حول كلفة المعيشة جزء من الواقع الاجتماعي الذي يمكن تفهمه، محذراً من أن أية محاولة لتحويل الاحتجاجات الاقتصادية إلى أداة لزعزعة الاستقرار وتدمير أملاك عامة أو تنفيذ سيناريوهات أعدت في الخارج وأنها ستقابل حتماً برد قانوني متناسب وحاسم.


وتمددت رقعة الاحتجاجات ضد غلاء المعيشة وتدهور الأوضاع الاقتصادية مع انضمام طلاب جامعيين إلى التحرّك الذي بدأه التجار في العاصمة طهران، في وقت دعا الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان إلى الإنصات إلى المطالب المشروعة للمتظاهرين.

من الاحتجاجات في إيران.

تظاهر طلاب 10 جامعات


وفي ثالث أيام المظاهرات، أمس (الثلاثاء)، تظاهر طلاب في 10 جامعات على الأقل في البلاد، تقع 7 منها في طهران،. وتأثرت مؤسسات أخرى في أصفهان، ويزد، وزنجان، بحسب ما أعلنت وكالة أنباء «إيلنا» المقربة من الأوساط العمالية، ووكالة أنباء «إرنا» الحكومية.


وانتشرت قوات الأمن وشرطة مكافحة الشغب عند التقاطعات الرئيسية في طهران وحول بعض الجامعات، وأعادت بعض المتاجر فتح أبوابها بعد أن أُغلقت في اليوم السابق في وسط المدينة.


وأغلق أصحاب متاجر محلاتهم احتجاجاً على التدهور الاقتصادي الذي تفاقم بسبب الانخفاض السريع في قيمة العملة الوطنية في ظل العقوبات الغربية على إيران.


وبدأت المظاهرات، الأحد، في أكبر أسواق الهواتف المحمولة في طهران، قبل أن يتسع نطاقها، إلا أن عدد المتظاهرين لا يزال محدوداً ومحصوراً ضمن نطاق وسط العاصمة، حيث يوجد عدد كبير من المتاجر.


حوار حول المطالب المشروعة


وكان الرئيس بزشكيان قال عبر منصة إكس، إنه طلب من وزير الداخلية الاستماع إلى مطالب المحتجين المشروعة من خلال الحوار مع ممثليهم، حتى تتمكن الحكومة من التصرف بمسؤولية وبكل ما أوتيت من قوة لحل المشكلات والاستجابة لها، بحسب وكالة «إرنا».


وأفادت وكالة «مهر» أن بزشكيان التقى، أمس (الثلاثاء)، مسؤولين نقابيين واقترح عدداً من الإجراءات الضريبية يُفترض أن تساعد الشركات لمدة عام.


وأعلنت وسائل إعلام رسمية، الثلاثاء، إغلاق المدارس والبنوك والمؤسسات العامة في طهران ومعظم أنحاء البلاد، بقرار من السلطات بسبب برودة الطقس وترشيد استهلاك الطاقة، من دون ربط ذلك بالاحتجاجات.


وسجّل الريال الإيراني مستوى قياسياً جديداً مقابل الدولار، وفقاً لسعر السوق السوداء غير الرسمي، إذ بلغ سعر الدولار الواحد أكثر من 1.4 مليون ريال (مقارنة بـ820 ألف ريال قبل عام).


ويتسبب الانخفاض المستمر في قيمة العملة بتضخّم كبير وتقلّبات عالية في الأسعار، إذ ترتفع بعض الأسعار بشكل حاد من يوم لآخر.