The Tunisian judiciary upheld the initial ruling sentencing the leader of the Ennahda Movement, Sahbi Attig, to 15 years in prison on charges of money laundering.



The criminal chamber at the Court of Appeal in Tunisia confirmed the initial rulings issued against four other defendants in the case, which ranged from one year to 15 years, in addition to varying financial fines for all five defendants.



The charges relate to forming a group for the purpose of money laundering, collecting foreign currency through illegal means, and inducing a person to give false testimony.



Tunisian authorities arrested Sahbi Attig on May 6, 2023, while he was attempting to travel to Turkey via Tunis-Carthage Airport, under the pretext of attending a scientific seminar.



It is worth noting that Attig is involved in corruption cases and the unlawful appropriation of agricultural land, and he is considered one of the prominent Muslim Brotherhood leaders in Tunisia. He had previously "threatened the opponents of Ennahda with being dragged in the streets."



Who is Attig?



He began his political career in 1975 by joining the Islamic Group, then the "Islamic Trend" Movement, which later became the "Ennahda" Movement. He was imprisoned for the first time in 1987 but was granted a general amnesty in 1991. However, this did not last long, as he was arrested again in the same year and sentenced in 1992 to life imprisonment by a military court in the capital, Tunis.



Attig spent 15 years in prison, including 4 years in solitary confinement, and his prison term was reduced.



After 2011, Attig ran for the Ennahda Movement as a deputy in the Tunisian National Constituent Assembly (the transitional parliament) in the elections of October 23, 2011, and won a seat.



After the inaugural session of the assembly on November 22, 2011, he was appointed president of the Ennahda bloc and continued in this role until December 2, 2014. He ran for the House of Representatives from the same district in the elections of October 26, 2014, and won a seat for Ennahda.