أيد القضاء التونسي الحكم الابتدائي الصادر بسجن القيادي في حركة النهضة الإخوانية الصحبي عتيق 15 عاما بتهمة غسل الأموال.
وقضت الدائرة الجنائية لدى محكمة الاستئناف بتونس بتثبيت الأحكام الابتدائية الصادرة في حق أربعة متهمين آخرين في القضية، التي راوحت بين عام واحد و15 عاماً، إضافة إلى غرامات مالية متفاوتة لجميع المتهمين الخمسة.
وتتعلق التهم بتكوين مجموعة بهدف غسل الأموال، وجمع عملة أجنبية بطرق غير قانونية، وحمل شخص على الإدلاء بشهادة زور.
وأوقفت السلطات التونسية في الـ6 من مايو 2023، الصحبي عتيق لدى محاولته السفر إلى تركيا عبر مطار تونس قرطاج، بحجة حضوره ندوة علمية.
يذكر أن عتيق متورط في قضايا فساد واستيلاء على الأراضي الزراعية بغير وجه حق، ويعتبر أحد أبرز القيادات الإخوانية في تونس، وسبق أن «توعد معارضي النهضة بالسحل في الشوارع».
من هو عتيق؟
بدأ مساره السياسي عام 1975 بانضمامه للجماعة الإسلامية، ثم لحركة «الاتجاه الإسلامي» التي أصبحت لاحقاً حركة «النهضة». وسُجن لأول مرة في 1987، ولكنه مُنح عفواً شاملاً في 1991، إلا أن هذا الأمر لم يدم طويلاً، إذ جرى توقيفه مرة أخرى في العام نفسه، وحكم عليه في 1992، بالسجن مدى الحياة من قبل محكمة عسكرية في تونس العاصمة.
وقضى عتيق في السجن 15 عاماً، منها 4 سنوات في سجن انفرادي، وجرى تخفيض فترة سجنه.
وبعد 2011، ترشح عتيق عن حركة النهضة كنائب في المجلس الوطني التأسيسي التونسي (البرلمان الانتقالي) في انتخابات 23 أكتوبر 2011، وفاز بمقعد.
وبعد الجلسة الافتتاحية للمجلس في 22 نوفمبر 2011، تم تعيينه رئيساً لكتلة حركة النهضة، وواصل مهمته حتى 2 ديسمبر 2014. وترشح لمجلس نواب الشعب عن الدائرة نفسها في انتخابات 26 أكتوبر 2014، وفاز بمقعد عن النهضة.
The Tunisian judiciary upheld the initial ruling sentencing the leader of the Ennahda Movement, Sahbi Attig, to 15 years in prison on charges of money laundering.
The criminal chamber at the Court of Appeal in Tunisia confirmed the initial rulings issued against four other defendants in the case, which ranged from one year to 15 years, in addition to varying financial fines for all five defendants.
The charges relate to forming a group for the purpose of money laundering, collecting foreign currency through illegal means, and inducing a person to give false testimony.
Tunisian authorities arrested Sahbi Attig on May 6, 2023, while he was attempting to travel to Turkey via Tunis-Carthage Airport, under the pretext of attending a scientific seminar.
It is worth noting that Attig is involved in corruption cases and the unlawful appropriation of agricultural land, and he is considered one of the prominent Muslim Brotherhood leaders in Tunisia. He had previously "threatened the opponents of Ennahda with being dragged in the streets."
Who is Attig?
He began his political career in 1975 by joining the Islamic Group, then the "Islamic Trend" Movement, which later became the "Ennahda" Movement. He was imprisoned for the first time in 1987 but was granted a general amnesty in 1991. However, this did not last long, as he was arrested again in the same year and sentenced in 1992 to life imprisonment by a military court in the capital, Tunis.
Attig spent 15 years in prison, including 4 years in solitary confinement, and his prison term was reduced.
After 2011, Attig ran for the Ennahda Movement as a deputy in the Tunisian National Constituent Assembly (the transitional parliament) in the elections of October 23, 2011, and won a seat.
After the inaugural session of the assembly on November 22, 2011, he was appointed president of the Ennahda bloc and continued in this role until December 2, 2014. He ran for the House of Representatives from the same district in the elections of October 26, 2014, and won a seat for Ennahda.