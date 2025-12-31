أيد القضاء التونسي الحكم الابتدائي الصادر بسجن القيادي في حركة النهضة الإخوانية الصحبي عتيق 15 عاما بتهمة غسل الأموال.


وقضت الدائرة الجنائية لدى محكمة الاستئناف بتونس بتثبيت الأحكام الابتدائية الصادرة في حق أربعة متهمين آخرين في القضية، التي راوحت بين عام واحد و15 عاماً، إضافة إلى غرامات مالية متفاوتة لجميع المتهمين الخمسة.


وتتعلق التهم بتكوين مجموعة بهدف غسل الأموال، وجمع عملة أجنبية بطرق غير قانونية، وحمل شخص على الإدلاء بشهادة زور.


وأوقفت السلطات التونسية في الـ6 من مايو 2023، الصحبي عتيق لدى محاولته السفر إلى تركيا عبر مطار تونس قرطاج، بحجة حضوره ندوة علمية.


يذكر أن عتيق متورط في قضايا فساد واستيلاء على الأراضي الزراعية بغير وجه حق، ويعتبر أحد أبرز القيادات الإخوانية في تونس، وسبق أن «توعد معارضي النهضة بالسحل في الشوارع».


من هو عتيق؟


بدأ مساره السياسي عام 1975 بانضمامه للجماعة الإسلامية، ثم لحركة «الاتجاه الإسلامي» التي أصبحت لاحقاً حركة «النهضة». وسُجن لأول مرة في 1987، ولكنه مُنح عفواً شاملاً في 1991، إلا أن هذا الأمر لم يدم طويلاً، إذ جرى توقيفه مرة أخرى في العام نفسه، وحكم عليه في 1992، بالسجن مدى الحياة من قبل محكمة عسكرية في تونس العاصمة.


وقضى عتيق في السجن 15 عاماً، منها 4 سنوات في سجن انفرادي، وجرى تخفيض فترة سجنه.


وبعد 2011، ترشح عتيق عن حركة النهضة كنائب في المجلس الوطني التأسيسي التونسي (البرلمان الانتقالي) في انتخابات 23 أكتوبر 2011، وفاز بمقعد.


وبعد الجلسة الافتتاحية للمجلس في 22 نوفمبر 2011، تم تعيينه رئيساً لكتلة حركة النهضة، وواصل مهمته حتى 2 ديسمبر 2014. وترشح لمجلس نواب الشعب عن الدائرة نفسها في انتخابات 26 أكتوبر 2014، وفاز بمقعد عن النهضة.