A Syrian foreign ministry official confirmed today (Wednesday) that the government wants to resolve its differences with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) through peaceful means, clarifying that any proposals from the SDF that do not align with citizenship are rejected.



The official stated in press remarks: "The state is the guarantor of security and is the one that holds accountable those who promote chaos," indicating that the government does not want to solve problems with the Syrian Democratic Forces by force.



He added: "The popular base in SDF areas is with the government and does not want a vacuum," noting that international partners are aware of the dangers of the SDF's practices.



He pointed out that the SDF's bets on violence will not yield results, emphasizing that the recognition of citizenship by the SDF is the key to the solution.



On another note, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan affirmed his country's belief that the stability of Syria, its political unity, and the integrity of its territory are essential factors in enhancing regional security and positively contributing to its surroundings and the world.



In a recorded speech on the occasion of the New Year, Erdoğan noted that a strong Syria that achieves its political unity and maintains the integrity of its territory will make significant contributions to its surroundings and the world.



He pointed out that establishing an atmosphere of stability in Syria directly reflects on the increase in cases of voluntary return.



He highlighted that more than 600,000 Syrians have returned to their homeland since December 8, 2024.