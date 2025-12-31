أكد مسؤول في الخارجية السورية اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الحكومة تريد حل الخلافات مع سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» بالطرق السلمية، موضحاً أن أي مقترحات من «قسد» لا تتوافق مع المواطنة مرفوضة.


وقال المسؤول في تصريحات صحفية: الدولة هي الضامن للأمن وهي من تحاسب مروجي الفوضى، مبيناً أن الحكومة لا تريد حل المشكلات مع سورية الديمقراطية بالقوة.


وأضاف: الحاضنة الشعبية في مناطق «قسد» مع الحكومة ولا تريد فراغاً، مبيناً أن الشركاء الدوليين مدركون لخطورة ممارسات «قسد».


وأشار إلى أن رهانات سورية الديمقراطية على العنف لن تؤدي لنتيجة، مؤكداً أن اعتراف «قسد» بالمواطنة هو مفتاح الحل.


من جهة أخرى، أكد الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان إيمان بلاده بأن استقرار سورية ووحدتها السياسية وسلامة أراضيها، عامل أساسي في تعزيز الأمن الإقليمي، ويسهم إيجاباً في محيطها والعالم.


وأشار أردوغان في كلمة مسجلة بمناسبة حلول العام الجديد إلى أن سورية القوية التي تحقق وحدتها السياسية وتحافظ على سلامة أراضيها ستقدم إسهامات مميزة لمحيطها وللعالم.


وأشار إلى أن ترسيخ أجواء الاستقرار في سورية ينعكس بشكل مباشر على زيادة حالات العودة الطوعية.


ولفت إلى أن أكثر من 600 ألف من السوريين عادوا إلى وطنهم منذ الثامن من ديسمبر 2024.