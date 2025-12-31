The Syrian Minister of Interior, Anas Khattab, emphasized that there is no weakness or leniency towards anyone who wants to tamper with the country's security, warning the remnants of the former regime against insisting on spreading chaos, killing, and destruction.

The Syrian Minister of Interior confirmed that the state is the only guarantor for everyone in preserving their security and ensuring their rights.



Khattab stated that the mission of security is to protect citizens, not to terrorize them, pointing to the effort to present a new image of security and its concept.



Yesterday (Tuesday), Syrian authorities arrested 21 individuals linked to the ousted president Bashar al-Assad in the Latakia governorate, west of the country, according to state television, following the imposition of a nighttime curfew in the city of Latakia, after violent incidents occurred in the predominantly Alawite region.



The Interior Ministry announced, in a statement, the imposition of a curfew in the city of Latakia, starting from 5 PM on Tuesday until 6 AM on Wednesday.



Neighborhoods in Latakia witnessed attacks and looting following the killing of three people during protests, before calm returned to the city after the deployment of security forces.



Meanwhile, the Turkish Ministry of Defense considered that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are not taking any practical steps regarding the integration of their elements into the Syrian army, asserting that this approach threatens the unity, integrity, and stability of Syrian territory.



The ministry stated that it maintains close cooperation with the Syrian government, based on the principle of one state and one army, and noted that it is closely monitoring the integration process, particularly regarding the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian army.



It clarified that if the Syrian government decides to take any initiative aimed at enhancing Syria's unity and territorial integrity, Turkey will provide the necessary support and assist in this direction.