شدد وزير الداخلية السوري أنس خطاب على أنه لا ضعف أو تهاون أمام كل من يريد العبث بأمن البلاد، محذراً فلول النظام السابق من الإصرار على نشر الفوضى والقتل والتخريب.

وأكد وزير الداخلية السوري أن الدولة هي الضامن الوحيد للجميع في حفظ أمنهم وضمان حقوقهم.


وقال خطاب إن مهمة الأمن هي حماية المواطنين وليس ترويعهم، مشيراً إلى السعي نحو تقديم صورة جديدة للأمن ومفهومه.


وكانت السلطات السورية أوقفت، أمس (الثلاثاء)، 21 شخصاً على صلة بحكم الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد في محافظة اللاذقية، غرب البلاد، بحسب ما أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي، بعد فرض حظر تجوّل ليلي في مدينة اللاذقية، غداة أعمال عنف شهدتها المنطقة ذات الغالبية العلوية.


وأعلنت الداخلية، في بيان، فرض حظر تجول في مدينة اللاذقية، اعتباراً من الساعة الخامسة عصراً الثلاثاء وحتى السادسة صباحاً من الأربعاء.


وشهدت أحياء في اللاذقية هجمات وأعمال نهب غداة مقتل 3 أشخاص في احتجاجات، قبل أن يعود الهدوء إلى المدينة بعد انتشار قوات الأمن.


في غضون ذلك، اعتبرت وزارة الدفاع التركية أن قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) لا تتخذ أية خطوات عملية تتعلق باندماج عناصرها في الجيش السوري، مؤكدة أن هذا النهج يهدد وحدة الأراضي السورية وسلامتها واستقرارها.


وأفادت الوزارة بأنها تحافظ على تعاون وثيق مع الحكومة السورية، استناداً إلى مبدأ دولة واحدة وجيش واحد، ولفتت إلى أنها تتابع عن كثب مسار عملية الاندماج، خصوصاً ما يتعلق باندماج قوات سورية الديمقراطية في الجيش السوري.


وأوضحت أنه في حال قررت الحكومة السورية اتخاذ أية مبادرة تهدف إلى تعزيز وحدة سورية وسلامة أراضيها، فإن تركيا ستقدم الدعم اللازم وستساعد في هذا الاتجاه.