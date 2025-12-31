The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army, General Valery Gerasimov, stated today (Wednesday) that President Vladimir Putin has ordered the expansion of what Moscow calls a "buffer zone" in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Kharkiv near the Russian border over the coming year.



Advancement in Eastern Ukraine



Gerasimov announced that Russian forces are making progress in northeastern Ukraine.



The Russian news agency reported that the Chief of Staff inspected a gathering of the "North" forces, which were formed in early 2024, and are working in northeastern Ukraine to establish a buffer zone at the border and repel Ukrainian forces there to achieve further advancement.



Gerasimov's statements come in the wake of Russia's pledge to respond to what it claimed, without evidence, was an attempt to attack Putin's headquarters, which Kyiv denied, stating that the allegations aim to obstruct peace talks as the war approaches its fourth anniversary.



Deployment of American Forces



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv will discuss with Washington the possibility of American forces being present in Ukraine as part of security guarantees, adding that his country is committed to continuing talks on how to end the war with Russia, and that he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in any form."



Zelensky noted that senior officials from Ukraine and Western countries will meet in Kyiv in early January in a new effort to end the war that Russia started nearly four years ago.



Zelensky wrote on the "Telegram" app that a meeting of national security advisors from the "Alliance of the Willing" is scheduled for January 3.



He added that leaders of countries are set to meet in France on January 6, and we are grateful to President (Donald) Trump's team for their willingness to participate in both meetings.



Regarding the possibility of American forces being present in Ukraine as part of security guarantees, Zelensky told media in a conversation via the "WhatsApp" app: "Ukraine is committed to continuing talks on how to end the war with Russia, and he is ready to meet with the Russian president in any form, despite the mutual distrust."