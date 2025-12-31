أفصح رئيس هيئة أركان الجيش الروسي الجنرال فاليري جيراسيموف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، أمر بتوسيع ما تسميه موسكو «منطقة عازلة» في سومي وخاركيف الأوكرانيتين قرب الحدود الروسية خلال العام القادم.


تقدم شرق أوكرانيا


وأعلن فاليري أن القوات الروسية تحرز تقدماً في شمال شرقي أوكرانيا.


وذكرت وكالة الإعلام الروسية أن رئيس هيئة الأركان تفقد تجمعاً لقوات «الشمال» التي تشكلت في أوائل 2024، وتعمل في شمال شرقي أوكرانيا على إنشاء منطقة عازلة على ⁠الحدود وصد القوات الأوكرانية هناك لتحقيق مزيد ⁠من التقدم.


وتأتي تصريحات جيراسيموف في أعقاب تعهد روسيا بالرد على ⁠ما قالت، دون دليل، إنها محاولة لمهاجمة مقر بوتين، وهو ما نفته كييف قائلة إن ما أثير في هذا الصدد يهدف إلى عرقلة محادثات السلام مع قرب مرور نحو أربعة أعوام على اندلاع الحرب.


نشر قوات أمريكية


من جانبه، قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، إن كييف ستناقش مع واشنطن إمكانية وجود قوات أمريكية في أوكرانيا في إطار ضمانات أمنية، مضيفاً أن بلاده ملتزمة بمواصلة المحادثات بشأن كيفية إنهاء الحرب مع روسيا، وأنه مستعد للقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين «بأي شكل».


ولفت زيلينسكي إلى أن مسؤولين بارزين من أوكرانيا والدول الغربية سيجتمعون في كييف أوائل يناير في مسعى جديد لإنهاء الحرب التي بدأتها روسيا قبل نحو أربعة أعوام.


وكتب زيلينسكي على تطبيق «تليغرام» أنه من المقرر أن يعقد اجتماع مستشاري الأمن القومي من «تحالف الراغبين» يوم 3 يناير.


وأضاف أنه من المقرر أن يجتمع قادة الدول في فرنسا يوم 6 يناير، ونحن ممتنون لفريق الرئيس (دونالد) ترمب لرغبتهم في المشاركة في الاجتماعين.


وعن إمكانية وجود قوات أمريكية في أوكرانيا في إطار ضمانات أمنية، قال زيلينسكي لوسائل إعلام في محادثة عبر تطبيق «واتساب»: «إن أوكرانيا ملتزمة بمواصلة المحادثات بشأن كيفية إنهاء الحرب مع روسيا، وإنه مستعد للقاء الرئيس الروسي بأي شكل، رغم انعدام الثقة المتبادل».