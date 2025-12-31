يدخل لبنان عام 2026 محمّلاً بفرص حذرة ومخاطر قائمة، تحت عنوان «عام الفرص المشروطة: إغلاق الملفات الكبرى واستكمال الاستحقاقات».

منع الانفجار الداخلي


شكل العام 2025 محطة دقيقة في الحياة اللبنانية، عنوانها الأساسي تثبيت التوازنات السياسية والأمنية ومنع الانفجار الداخلي.

فقد أعاد انتخاب الرئيس جوزيف عون وتشكيل حكومة برئاسة نواف سلام انتظاماً نسبياً إلى المؤسسات الدستورية، ما سمح بإعادة تفعيل مجلس الوزراء والتعامل مع الملفات الخلافية بحذر وموضوعية، مع تجنب أي تصعيد قد يهدد الاستقرار رغم ما واجه لبنان من ضغوط داخلية وخارجية متزايدة بشأن ملف سلاح حزب الله.

إرادة دقيقة للاستحقاقات


على الصعيد السياسي الداخلي، اتسم العام بإدارة دقيقة للاستحقاقات بدل حسمها. اعتمدت الحكومة ومجلس النواب آليات توافقية لتفادي الصدام السياسي، إذ كانت كل خطوة تتطلب موافقة القوى الكبرى. هذا النهج سمح بتمرير قوانين مرتبطة بالحاجات اليومية للدولة، بينما بقيت القضايا الأكثر حساسية، مثل قانون الانتخابات وتمثيل المغتربين، مؤجلة أو مجمّدة، مع احتمالات تأجيل الاستحقاق النيابي في حال اندلاع أي أزمة أمنية أو تصعيد مسلح في الجنوب ما يجعل تأمين بيئة آمنة لإجرائه أبرز تحديات العام القادم.

إغلاق ملف جنوب الليطاني


أمنياً، ركز الجيش اللبناني جهوده على إغلاق ملف جنوب الليطاني قبل نهاية العام، وتحقق تقدّم ملموس في إخضاع سلاح حزب الله ومواقعه العسكرية. ومع بداية 2026، يُتوقع إغلاق هذا الملف بالكامل، لتنتقل بعدها العمليات إلى شمال الليطاني وباقي المناطق الحدودية، في خطوة حاسمة نحو استقرار الجنوب وربطه بالدولة بشكل كامل.


وشهد عام 2025 أيضاً مشاركة بارزة للسفير سيمون كرم في لجنة الميكانيزم، كعنصر مدني ودبلوماسي يمثل لبنان في متابعة وقف الأعمال العدائية على الحدود الجنوبية. ويأتي وجوده لتعزيز قدرة الدولة على إدارة الملف الأمني بحساسية سياسية ودبلوماسية، مع التركيز على متابعة الانتهاكات وتنفيذ الاتفاقات التقنية، ما يضمن حضور لبنان المدني والسيادي في المسار.

عام الفرص المشروطة


مع نهاية 2025، يبقى لبنان في مرحلة تثبيت التوازنات، بينما عام 2026 هو عام الفرص المشروطة، الذي يتطلب الانتقال من إدارة الأزمة إلى معالجتها عملياً، من خلال إغلاق الملفات الأمنية جنوباً، تأمين استقرار الحدود، إجراء الانتخابات النيابية في بيئة آمنة، ومتابعة الإصلاحات المطلوبة على مختلف الأصعدة لضمان استقرار سياسي شامل.