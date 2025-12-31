Lebanon enters 2026 burdened with cautious opportunities and existing risks, under the title "The Year of Conditional Opportunities: Closing Major Files and Completing Obligations."

Preventing Internal Explosion



The year 2025 was a critical juncture in Lebanese life, with its main theme being the stabilization of political and security balances and preventing internal explosion.

The re-election of President Joseph Aoun and the formation of a government headed by Nawaf Salam restored a relative order to constitutional institutions, allowing for the reactivation of the Cabinet and handling contentious files with caution and objectivity, while avoiding any escalation that could threaten stability despite the increasing internal and external pressures Lebanon faced regarding Hezbollah's weapons file.

Delicate Will for Obligations



On the internal political front, the year was characterized by a delicate management of obligations instead of resolving them. The government and the Parliament adopted consensus mechanisms to avoid political clashes, as every step required the approval of major powers. This approach allowed for the passage of laws related to the daily needs of the state, while the more sensitive issues, such as the electoral law and the representation of expatriates, remained postponed or frozen, with the possibility of delaying the parliamentary obligation in the event of any security crisis or armed escalation in the south, making the provision of a secure environment for its conduct one of the main challenges of the coming year.

Closing the South of Litani File



Security-wise, the Lebanese Army focused its efforts on closing the South of Litani file before the end of the year, achieving significant progress in subduing Hezbollah's weapons and military positions. By the beginning of 2026, it is expected that this file will be completely closed, after which operations will move to the North of Litani and other border areas, in a decisive step towards stabilizing the south and fully integrating it with the state.



The year 2025 also witnessed a prominent participation of Ambassador Simon Karam in the Mechanism Committee, as a civilian and diplomatic element representing Lebanon in monitoring the cessation of hostilities on the southern border. His presence aims to enhance the state's ability to manage the security file with political and diplomatic sensitivity, focusing on monitoring violations and implementing technical agreements, ensuring Lebanon's civil and sovereign presence in the process.

The Year of Conditional Opportunities



By the end of 2025, Lebanon remains in a phase of stabilizing balances, while 2026 is the year of conditional opportunities, which requires transitioning from crisis management to practical resolution, by closing security files in the south, securing border stability, conducting parliamentary elections in a safe environment, and continuing the necessary reforms on various fronts to ensure comprehensive political stability.







