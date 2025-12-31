يدخل لبنان عام 2026 محمّلاً بفرص حذرة ومخاطر قائمة، تحت عنوان «عام الفرص المشروطة: إغلاق الملفات الكبرى واستكمال الاستحقاقات».
منع الانفجار الداخلي
شكل العام 2025 محطة دقيقة في الحياة اللبنانية، عنوانها الأساسي تثبيت التوازنات السياسية والأمنية ومنع الانفجار الداخلي.
فقد أعاد انتخاب الرئيس جوزيف عون وتشكيل حكومة برئاسة نواف سلام انتظاماً نسبياً إلى المؤسسات الدستورية، ما سمح بإعادة تفعيل مجلس الوزراء والتعامل مع الملفات الخلافية بحذر وموضوعية، مع تجنب أي تصعيد قد يهدد الاستقرار رغم ما واجه لبنان من ضغوط داخلية وخارجية متزايدة بشأن ملف سلاح حزب الله.
إرادة دقيقة للاستحقاقات
على الصعيد السياسي الداخلي، اتسم العام بإدارة دقيقة للاستحقاقات بدل حسمها. اعتمدت الحكومة ومجلس النواب آليات توافقية لتفادي الصدام السياسي، إذ كانت كل خطوة تتطلب موافقة القوى الكبرى. هذا النهج سمح بتمرير قوانين مرتبطة بالحاجات اليومية للدولة، بينما بقيت القضايا الأكثر حساسية، مثل قانون الانتخابات وتمثيل المغتربين، مؤجلة أو مجمّدة، مع احتمالات تأجيل الاستحقاق النيابي في حال اندلاع أي أزمة أمنية أو تصعيد مسلح في الجنوب ما يجعل تأمين بيئة آمنة لإجرائه أبرز تحديات العام القادم.
إغلاق ملف جنوب الليطاني
أمنياً، ركز الجيش اللبناني جهوده على إغلاق ملف جنوب الليطاني قبل نهاية العام، وتحقق تقدّم ملموس في إخضاع سلاح حزب الله ومواقعه العسكرية. ومع بداية 2026، يُتوقع إغلاق هذا الملف بالكامل، لتنتقل بعدها العمليات إلى شمال الليطاني وباقي المناطق الحدودية، في خطوة حاسمة نحو استقرار الجنوب وربطه بالدولة بشكل كامل.
وشهد عام 2025 أيضاً مشاركة بارزة للسفير سيمون كرم في لجنة الميكانيزم، كعنصر مدني ودبلوماسي يمثل لبنان في متابعة وقف الأعمال العدائية على الحدود الجنوبية. ويأتي وجوده لتعزيز قدرة الدولة على إدارة الملف الأمني بحساسية سياسية ودبلوماسية، مع التركيز على متابعة الانتهاكات وتنفيذ الاتفاقات التقنية، ما يضمن حضور لبنان المدني والسيادي في المسار.
عام الفرص المشروطة
مع نهاية 2025، يبقى لبنان في مرحلة تثبيت التوازنات، بينما عام 2026 هو عام الفرص المشروطة، الذي يتطلب الانتقال من إدارة الأزمة إلى معالجتها عملياً، من خلال إغلاق الملفات الأمنية جنوباً، تأمين استقرار الحدود، إجراء الانتخابات النيابية في بيئة آمنة، ومتابعة الإصلاحات المطلوبة على مختلف الأصعدة لضمان استقرار سياسي شامل.
Lebanon enters 2026 burdened with cautious opportunities and existing risks, under the title "The Year of Conditional Opportunities: Closing Major Files and Completing Obligations."
Preventing Internal Explosion
The year 2025 was a critical juncture in Lebanese life, with its main theme being the stabilization of political and security balances and preventing internal explosion.
The re-election of President Joseph Aoun and the formation of a government headed by Nawaf Salam restored a relative order to constitutional institutions, allowing for the reactivation of the Cabinet and handling contentious files with caution and objectivity, while avoiding any escalation that could threaten stability despite the increasing internal and external pressures Lebanon faced regarding Hezbollah's weapons file.
Delicate Will for Obligations
On the internal political front, the year was characterized by a delicate management of obligations instead of resolving them. The government and the Parliament adopted consensus mechanisms to avoid political clashes, as every step required the approval of major powers. This approach allowed for the passage of laws related to the daily needs of the state, while the more sensitive issues, such as the electoral law and the representation of expatriates, remained postponed or frozen, with the possibility of delaying the parliamentary obligation in the event of any security crisis or armed escalation in the south, making the provision of a secure environment for its conduct one of the main challenges of the coming year.
Closing the South of Litani File
Security-wise, the Lebanese Army focused its efforts on closing the South of Litani file before the end of the year, achieving significant progress in subduing Hezbollah's weapons and military positions. By the beginning of 2026, it is expected that this file will be completely closed, after which operations will move to the North of Litani and other border areas, in a decisive step towards stabilizing the south and fully integrating it with the state.
The year 2025 also witnessed a prominent participation of Ambassador Simon Karam in the Mechanism Committee, as a civilian and diplomatic element representing Lebanon in monitoring the cessation of hostilities on the southern border. His presence aims to enhance the state's ability to manage the security file with political and diplomatic sensitivity, focusing on monitoring violations and implementing technical agreements, ensuring Lebanon's civil and sovereign presence in the process.
The Year of Conditional Opportunities
By the end of 2025, Lebanon remains in a phase of stabilizing balances, while 2026 is the year of conditional opportunities, which requires transitioning from crisis management to practical resolution, by closing security files in the south, securing border stability, conducting parliamentary elections in a safe environment, and continuing the necessary reforms on various fronts to ensure comprehensive political stability.