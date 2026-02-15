شهد مجمع الملك عبدالعزيز للاتصالات بالتزامن مع مقرّات مجموعة stc في المناطق الوسطى والغربية والشرقية والجنوبية، ذروة احتفالات المجموعة بيوم التأسيس، حيث انطلقت «المسيرة التاريخية لمستقبلنا أساس» في الرياض وسط تفاعل كبير من الموظفين، مجسدةً عمق الجذور الوطنية وتطور مسيرة التواصل في المملكة.

واستلهمت المسيرة فكرتها من مقولة: «من ساحة واحدة للتواصل في السوق، إلى ساحات لا تحصى اليوم»، في إشارة بليغة للتحول الهائل الذي عاشته المملكة من بدايات التأسيس وحتى الريادة الرقمية اليوم، حيث تخللتها عروض أدائية حيّة ربطت بين عبق الماضي وتطلعات المستقبل، مؤكدة أن الإرث التاريخي هو الركيزة الأساسية لكل إنجاز تقني معاصر. ولم تقتصر مظاهر الاعتزاز بالهوية على العاصمة فقط، بل امتدت لتشمل مقرات المجموعة في مختلف المناطق، حيث احتفلت مقراتها في المناطق الجنوبية والشرقية والغربية والوسطى بفعاليات حاكت التراث المحلي لكل منطقة، شملت الألوان الشعبية ونقش الحناء وعروض السيارات الكلاسيكية، إضافة إلى ركن الأكلات الشعبية الأصيلة.

وتستمر أجواء الفرح والاعتزاز بالجذور عبر برنامج ثري يعيد إحياء «مشهد السوق زمان»، حيث يجد الزوار أنفسهم أمام متحف يوم التأسيس الذي يستعرض قطعاً نادرة تروي قصة بناء الدولة، تليها فعالية الراوي التي تستحضر قصص البطولات والتراث بأسلوب شائق، وصولاً إلى العروض الفلكلورية والرقصات الشعبية التي تبث الحماس يومياً ابتداءً من الساعة 6:00 مساءً، مع استمرار السحب على الجوائز القيمة ضمن مسابقة «أفضل صورة» للفوز بـ299 هدية فاخرة خصصت للموظفين، يقابلها 299 هدية أخرى خصصت للعملاء.

يُذكر أن هذه الاحتفالات تأتي ضمن حملة المجموعة الشاملة «يوم التأسيس بداية نحتفل بها معكم»، والتي تتضمن جوائز كبرى لعملائها تشمل سيارتين من طراز مرسيدس-بنز، تأكيداً على دور stc كممكن وطني يحتفي بالماضي ويبني للمستقبل.