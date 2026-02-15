The King Abdulaziz Communications Complex, alongside the headquarters of the stc Group in the central, western, eastern, and southern regions, witnessed the peak of the group's celebrations for Founding Day, as the "Historical March for Our Future is the Foundation" kicked off in Riyadh with great interaction from employees, embodying the depth of national roots and the evolution of communication in the Kingdom.

The march drew its inspiration from the saying: "From a single communication square in the market to countless squares today," a poignant reference to the tremendous transformation the Kingdom has experienced from its founding days to its current digital leadership. The event featured live performances that bridged the essence of the past with aspirations for the future, affirming that the historical legacy is the fundamental pillar of every contemporary technological achievement. The expressions of pride in identity were not limited to the capital alone but extended to the group's headquarters in various regions, where its locations in the southern, eastern, western, and central areas celebrated with activities that reflected the local heritage of each region, including traditional colors, henna designs, classic car displays, in addition to a corner for authentic traditional dishes.

The atmosphere of joy and pride in roots continues through a rich program that revives the "Market Scene of the Past," where visitors find themselves in front of a Founding Day museum showcasing rare pieces that narrate the story of state-building, followed by the storyteller event that brings to life tales of heroism and heritage in an engaging manner, culminating in folkloric performances and folk dances that ignite enthusiasm daily starting from 6:00 PM, along with ongoing draws for valuable prizes in the "Best Photo" competition to win 299 luxurious gifts designated for employees, matched by another 299 gifts designated for customers.

It is worth noting that these celebrations are part of the group's comprehensive campaign "Founding Day is a Beginning We Celebrate with You," which includes major prizes for its customers, including two Mercedes-Benz cars, affirming stc's role as a national enabler that celebrates the past and builds for the future.