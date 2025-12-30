The Egyptian media personality Mufida Sheha criticized the recent media appearance of the program host Amr Adib following his separation from his wife Lamis Al-Hadidi after 31 years of marriage.

Unjust Cruelty

Sheha stated in a video she broadcast on her Instagram account, "I am talking about Mr. Amr Adib, and Lamis Al-Hadidi is my colleague; she doesn't know I'm making this video. I have nothing to do with the separation, but as a presenter, I talk about relationships."

She added, "I watched Amr Adib's latest episode with the artist Mahmoud Al-Asili, which is a living example of what I often warn girls about," emphasizing that some ideas presented reflect an unhealthy model of marriage and relationships, in her opinion, despite her respect for Amr Adib's professional persona.

She continued, "When I saw Amr's episode with Al-Asili yesterday, I had in front of me the example I tell many girls to be careful of; this is not the right person for marriage, with all due respect to his character."

Mufida criticized Adib's quick appearance after the separation and his statements about love, considering that it carries "unjust cruelty towards his ex-wife, especially since she is a prominent media figure and has gone through a difficult human experience after many years of marriage."

Toxic and Polygamous

She considered that promoting the idea of multiple relationships and repeated marriages reflects the image of a "toxic and polygamous man," rejecting the presentation of this model to society.

Mufida Sheha said, "You divorced your wife, and within a week, you come out saying love and I love; why this cruelty? What did she do to you? How did she hurt you? Why insult her? Love is fine, but you don't have to hurt; you forget that she was your wife’s friend? She was Lamis's friend, and she is the one who introduced you to each other, and this tremendous love happened. Let's not announce and air the dirty laundry."

She concluded her remarks by emphasizing the importance of considering human feelings, especially in cases of separation, and respecting a long history of companionship, calling for the presentation of positive and more conscious models of relationships to the public.