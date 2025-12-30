انتقدت الإعلامية المصريةمفيدة شيحة، الظهور الإعلامي الاخير لمقدم البرامج عمرو اديب إثر انفصاله عن زوجته لميس الحديدي بعد زواج دام لـ 31 عاماً.
قسوة بلا مبرر
وقالت شيحة، في مقطع فيديو بثته عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» «أنا بتكلم عن الأستاذ عمرو أديب ولميس الحديدي هي زميلتي متعرفش إني بعمل الفيديو ده، أنا مليش دخل في الانفصال لكن أنا كمذيعة بتكلم في العلاقات».
و أضافت «شاهدت حلقة عمرو أديب الأخيرة مع الفنان محمود العسيلي، والتي تعتبر مثالاً حياً لما أحذر منه الفتيات كثيراً»، مؤكدة أن بعض الأفكار التي طُرحت تعكس نموذجاً غير صحي للزواج والعلاقات، على حد تعبيرها، رغم احترامها لشخصية عمرو أديب المهنية.
وتابعت «لما شفت حلقة عمرو مع العسيلي امبارح كان قدامي المثال اللي أنا بقول لبنات كتير خلي بالكم ده مش الشخص الصح للجواز، مع احترامي لشخصيته»
وانتقدت مفيدة ظهور أديب سريعاً بعد الانفصال وتصريحاته عن الحب، معتبرة أن ذلك يحمل «قسوة غير مبررة تجاه زوجته السابقة، خاصة أنها إعلامية كبيرة ومرت بتجربة إنسانية صعبة بعد سنوات طويلة من الزواج».
توكسيك ومزواج
واعتبرت بأن الترويج لفكرة تعدد العلاقات والزواج المتكرر يعكس صورة «رجل توكسيك ومزواج»، رافضة تقديم هذا النموذج للمجتمع.
وقالت مفيدة شيحة «أنت مطلق مراتك ومكملتش أسبوع تطلع تقول الحب وأنا بحب، ليه القسوة دي، هي عملتلك إيه؟ اذتك في إيه، ليه تهينها؟ حب بس مش لازم تجرح، انت ناسي أنها كانت صاحبة مراتك؟ كانت صاحبة لميس وهي اللى معرفاكم ببعض وحصل الحب الرهيب ده، بلاش نعلن وننشر الغسيل».
واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أهمية مراعاة المشاعر الإنسانية، خاصة في حالات الانفصال، واحترام تاريخ طويل من العشرة، داعية إلى تقديم نماذج إيجابية وأكثر وعياً عن العلاقات أمام الجمهور.
The Egyptian media personality Mufida Sheha criticized the recent media appearance of the program host Amr Adib following his separation from his wife Lamis Al-Hadidi after 31 years of marriage.
Unjust Cruelty
Sheha stated in a video she broadcast on her Instagram account, "I am talking about Mr. Amr Adib, and Lamis Al-Hadidi is my colleague; she doesn't know I'm making this video. I have nothing to do with the separation, but as a presenter, I talk about relationships."
She added, "I watched Amr Adib's latest episode with the artist Mahmoud Al-Asili, which is a living example of what I often warn girls about," emphasizing that some ideas presented reflect an unhealthy model of marriage and relationships, in her opinion, despite her respect for Amr Adib's professional persona.
She continued, "When I saw Amr's episode with Al-Asili yesterday, I had in front of me the example I tell many girls to be careful of; this is not the right person for marriage, with all due respect to his character."
Mufida criticized Adib's quick appearance after the separation and his statements about love, considering that it carries "unjust cruelty towards his ex-wife, especially since she is a prominent media figure and has gone through a difficult human experience after many years of marriage."
Toxic and Polygamous
She considered that promoting the idea of multiple relationships and repeated marriages reflects the image of a "toxic and polygamous man," rejecting the presentation of this model to society.
Mufida Sheha said, "You divorced your wife, and within a week, you come out saying love and I love; why this cruelty? What did she do to you? How did she hurt you? Why insult her? Love is fine, but you don't have to hurt; you forget that she was your wife’s friend? She was Lamis's friend, and she is the one who introduced you to each other, and this tremendous love happened. Let's not announce and air the dirty laundry."
She concluded her remarks by emphasizing the importance of considering human feelings, especially in cases of separation, and respecting a long history of companionship, calling for the presentation of positive and more conscious models of relationships to the public.