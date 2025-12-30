انتقدت الإعلامية المصريةمفيدة شيحة، الظهور الإعلامي الاخير لمقدم البرامج عمرو اديب إثر انفصاله عن زوجته لميس الحديدي بعد زواج دام لـ 31 عاماً.

قسوة بلا مبرر

وقالت شيحة، في مقطع فيديو بثته عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» «أنا بتكلم عن الأستاذ عمرو أديب ولميس الحديدي هي زميلتي متعرفش إني بعمل الفيديو ده، أنا مليش دخل في الانفصال لكن أنا كمذيعة بتكلم في العلاقات».

و أضافت «شاهدت حلقة عمرو أديب الأخيرة مع الفنان محمود العسيلي، والتي تعتبر مثالاً حياً لما أحذر منه الفتيات كثيراً»، مؤكدة أن بعض الأفكار التي طُرحت تعكس نموذجاً غير صحي للزواج والعلاقات، على حد تعبيرها، رغم احترامها لشخصية عمرو أديب المهنية.

وتابعت «لما شفت حلقة عمرو مع العسيلي امبارح كان قدامي المثال اللي أنا بقول لبنات كتير خلي بالكم ده مش الشخص الصح للجواز، مع احترامي لشخصيته»

وانتقدت مفيدة ظهور أديب سريعاً بعد الانفصال وتصريحاته عن الحب، معتبرة أن ذلك يحمل «قسوة غير مبررة تجاه زوجته السابقة، خاصة أنها إعلامية كبيرة ومرت بتجربة إنسانية صعبة بعد سنوات طويلة من الزواج».

توكسيك ومزواج

واعتبرت بأن الترويج لفكرة تعدد العلاقات والزواج المتكرر يعكس صورة «رجل توكسيك ومزواج»، رافضة تقديم هذا النموذج للمجتمع.

وقالت مفيدة شيحة «أنت مطلق مراتك ومكملتش أسبوع تطلع تقول الحب وأنا بحب، ليه القسوة دي، هي عملتلك إيه؟ اذتك في إيه، ليه تهينها؟ حب بس مش لازم تجرح، انت ناسي أنها كانت صاحبة مراتك؟ كانت صاحبة لميس وهي اللى معرفاكم ببعض وحصل الحب الرهيب ده، بلاش نعلن وننشر الغسيل».

واختتمت حديثها بالتأكيد على أهمية مراعاة المشاعر الإنسانية، خاصة في حالات الانفصال، واحترام تاريخ طويل من العشرة، داعية إلى تقديم نماذج إيجابية وأكثر وعياً عن العلاقات أمام الجمهور.