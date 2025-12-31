توفي الممثل الأمريكي إيزيا ويتلوك جونيور، الذي اشتهر بدوره كالسياسي الفاسد كلاي ديفيس في مسلسل الدراما الجنائية الشهير «ذا واير» على قناة HBO، وشارك في العديد من أفلام المخرج سبايك لي، عن عمر يناهز 71 عاماً، في نيويورك، بعد معاناة قصيرة مع المرض، حسبما أعلن مديره.
الممثل الأمريكي إيزيا ويتلوك جونيور

الممثل الأمريكي إيزيا ويتلوك جونيور

وأعرب مديره براين ليبمان عن حزنه الشديد عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، قائلاً: «ببالغ الحزن أشارككم خبر رحيل صديقي العزيز وعميلي إيزيا ويتلوك جونيور، إذا كنت تعرفه، فأنت بالتأكيد أحببته، ممثل عبقري وإنسان أفضل».

ويتلوك، أسعد الجمهور بدوره الماكر كالسناتور كلاي ديفيس في مسلسل «ذا واير»، الذي يروي قصصاً قاسية من عالم تجارة المخدرات والفساد السياسي في مدينة بالتيمور بولاية ماريلاند، مستوحى من تجارب الصحفي السابق ديفيد سايمون.

أشهر عبارات إيزيا ويتلوك جونيور

اشتهر شخصيته بعبارته الشهيرة الممدودة «شيييييييت» (Sheeeee-it)، التي أصبحت أيقونة ثقافية، حيث اعتمد كتاب المسلسل عليها بشكل متكرر.

أعمال إيزيا ويتلوك جونيور

ومع أكثر من 125 دوراً تمثيلياً، امتدت مسيرة ويتلوك على عقود، وشملت تعاوناً متكرراً مع سبايك لي في أفلام مثل «She Hate Me»، «25th Hour»، «Red Hook Summer»، «Chi-Raq»، «BlacKkKlansman»، و«Da 5 Bloods»، ونشر لي صورة لهما يمسكان بأيدي بعضهما، وكتب: «أخي الحبيب العزيز».

ومن أدواره البارزة الأخرى، تجسيد وزير الدفاع الأمريكي في المسلسل الكوميدي الساخر «Veep»، الذي يسخر من بيئة السياسيين في واشنطن.

كما ظهر في وقت مبكر من مسيرته كطبيب في فيلم مارتن سكورسيزي الشهير «Goodfellas»، وأدى أصواتاً في أفلام الرسوم المتحركة مثل «Lightyear» و«Cars 3» من إنتاج بيكسار.

معلومات عن إيزيا ويتلوك جونيور

ولد ويتلوك في ولاية إنديانا الأمريكية الوسطى، كطفل وسط في أسرة تضم 10 أطفال، وكان والده عاملاً في مصنع للصلب، تخرج من جامعة ساوثويست ستيت، ثم درس الدراما في المعهد الأمريكي للمسرح في سان فرانسيسكو.