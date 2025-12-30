بتوجيه من أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، وحرصاً على سلامة الطلبة والطالبات في ظل موجة البرودة التي تشهدها المنطقة، أقرّت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بحائل تأخير بداية اليوم الدراسي في جميع مدارس المنطقة.

ويبدأ تطبيق القرار اعتباراً من الأحد 15/7/1447هـ وحتى الخميس 19/7/1447هـ، على أن يكون بدء اليوم الدراسي عند التاسعة صباحاً، فيما حُددت بداية الاختبارات خلال الفترة نفسها عند العاشرة صباحاً.

وأكدت إدارة التعليم أن القرار يأتي ضمن الإجراءات الاحترازية لمراعاة الظروف الجوية، ورفع مستوى السلامة، مشددة على أن التوجيه يشمل جميع مدارس منطقة حائل دون استثناء.