Under the guidance of the Emir of the Hail region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and in consideration of the safety of students in light of the cold wave the region is experiencing, the General Administration of Education in Hail has decided to delay the start of the school day in all schools in the region.

The decision will take effect starting from Sunday, 15/7/1447 AH, until Thursday, 19/7/1447 AH, with the school day beginning at 9:00 AM, while the start of exams during the same period has been set for 10:00 AM.

The Education Administration confirmed that the decision is part of precautionary measures to consider the weather conditions and enhance safety, emphasizing that the directive applies to all schools in the Hail region without exception.