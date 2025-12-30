بتوجيه من أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، وحرصاً على سلامة الطلبة والطالبات في ظل موجة البرودة التي تشهدها المنطقة، أقرّت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بحائل تأخير بداية اليوم الدراسي في جميع مدارس المنطقة.
ويبدأ تطبيق القرار اعتباراً من الأحد 15/7/1447هـ وحتى الخميس 19/7/1447هـ، على أن يكون بدء اليوم الدراسي عند التاسعة صباحاً، فيما حُددت بداية الاختبارات خلال الفترة نفسها عند العاشرة صباحاً.
وأكدت إدارة التعليم أن القرار يأتي ضمن الإجراءات الاحترازية لمراعاة الظروف الجوية، ورفع مستوى السلامة، مشددة على أن التوجيه يشمل جميع مدارس منطقة حائل دون استثناء.
Under the guidance of the Emir of the Hail region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and in consideration of the safety of students in light of the cold wave the region is experiencing, the General Administration of Education in Hail has decided to delay the start of the school day in all schools in the region.
The decision will take effect starting from Sunday, 15/7/1447 AH, until Thursday, 19/7/1447 AH, with the school day beginning at 9:00 AM, while the start of exams during the same period has been set for 10:00 AM.
The Education Administration confirmed that the decision is part of precautionary measures to consider the weather conditions and enhance safety, emphasizing that the directive applies to all schools in the Hail region without exception.