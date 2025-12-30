The spokesman for the coalition forces, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the coalition air forces carried out a "limited" military operation this morning (Tuesday) targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded from two ships at the Port of Mukalla. This followed the detection of the two ships entering from the Port of Fujairah to the Port of Mukalla on Saturday and Sunday (December 27 and 28, 2025) without obtaining the official permits from the joint coalition forces command, and the crews of the two ships disabling their tracking systems, and unloading a large quantity of weapons and combat vehicles to support the Southern Transitional Council forces in the two eastern governorates of Yemen (Hadramout and Al-Mahra) with the aim of escalating the conflict, which constitutes a clear violation of the imposed ceasefire and the pursuit of a peaceful solution, as well as a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216 of 2015.

Major General Al-Maliki explained that based on the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council for the coalition forces to take all necessary military measures to protect civilians in the governorates of (Hadramout and Al-Mahra), and due to the danger and escalation posed by these weapons threatening security and stability, the coalition air forces executed the military operation in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, ensuring that no collateral damage occurred.

General Al-Maliki affirmed the coalition leadership's continued efforts to de-escalate and impose a ceasefire in the governorates of (Hadramout and Al-Mahra) and to prevent any military support from any country to any Yemeni component, without coordination with the legitimate Yemeni government and the coalition, with the aim of ensuring the success of the Kingdom and the coalition's efforts to achieve security and stability, and to prevent the expansion of the conflict.