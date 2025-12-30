أعلن المتحدث باسم قوات التحالف اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، تنفيذ قوات التحالف الجوية صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء) عملية عسكرية «محدودة» استهدفت أسلحة وعربات قتالية أُفرغت من سفينتين بميناء المكلا، بعد رصد دخول السفينتين قادمتين من ميناء «الفجيرة» إلى ميناء المكلا يومَي السبت والأحد (27 و28 ديسمبر 2025) دون الحصول على التصاريح الرسمية من قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف، وتعطيل طاقم السفينتين أنظمة التتبع الخاصة بهما، وإنزال كمية كبيرة من الأسلحة والعربات القتالية لدعم قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بالمحافظتين الشرقيتين لليمن (حضرموت والمهرة) بهدف تأجيج الصراع، ما يُعد مخالفة صريحة لفرض التهدئة والوصول لحلٍ سلمي، وانتهاكاً لقرار مجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2216 لعام 2015.

وأوضح اللواء المالكي أنه استناداً لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني لقوات التحالف باتخاذ التدابير العسكرية اللازمة كافة لحماية المدنيين بمحافظتَي (حضرموت والمهرة)، ولما تشكّله هذه الأسلحة من خطورة وتصعيد يهدد الأمن والاستقرار، فقد نفذت قوات التحالف الجوية العملية العسكرية بما يتوافق مع القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية، وبما يكفل عدم حدوث أضرار جانبية.

وأكد اللواء المالكي استمرار قيادة التحالف في خفض التصعيد وفرض التهدئة في محافظتَي (حضرموت والمهرة) ومنع وصول أي دعم عسكري من أي دولة كانت، لأي مكوّن يمني، دون التنسيق مع الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية والتحالف، بهدف إنجاح جهود المملكة والتحالف لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار، ومنع اتساع دائرة الصراع.