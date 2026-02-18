ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا و(3) مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسيتين اليمنية والباكستانية، لاستغلالهم الرواسب في منطقة مكة المكرمة، وطُبِّقَت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.

وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط (4) معدات تستخدم في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.