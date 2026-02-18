The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen and (3) residents violating the environmental system from Yemeni and Pakistani nationalities for exploiting the sediments in the Makkah region, and legal procedures were applied against them.

The forces clarified that (4) pieces of equipment used for scraping and transporting soil were seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas. All reports will be handled with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.