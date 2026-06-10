The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a royal decree appointing 9 judges who hold the position of (President of the Court of Appeal) as members of the Supreme Court; in a step that reflects the generous care for enhancing the efficiency of the judiciary and supporting its work with qualified competencies.

The royal decree included the esteemed individuals: Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Tuwaijri, Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi, Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Luhaidan, Khalid bin Ahmed Muafa, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Rashoudi, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Muflih, Salman bin Mohammed Al-Nashwan, Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Khudairi, and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Dhafyan.

The Minister of Justice and Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their support and interest in the judicial facility, and for the continuous care that the judiciary receives, which has contributed to the development of the judicial system and enhanced its efficiency and the quality of its outputs.

He affirmed that the royal decree embodies the constant commitment to support the judiciary with qualified judicial competencies; which enhances the quality of judicial rulings, solidifies judicial principles, and supports the achievement of the objectives of the judicial system in raising operational efficiency, enhancing reliability, and establishing swift justice according to the highest institutional standards.