The official spokesperson for the coalition forces, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed the continued supportive and steadfast position of the joint coalition forces towards the legitimate Yemeni government.

He stated, in a statement yesterday, that in response to the request submitted by the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, regarding immediate measures to protect civilians in the governorate of (Hadhramaut), due to the severe and horrific humanitarian violations against them by armed elements affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, and in continuation of the diligent and joint efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to de-escalate tensions, withdraw Transitional Council forces, hand over camps to the National Shield Forces, and enable local authorities to exercise their responsibilities, the coalition forces affirm that any military movements that contradict these efforts will be directly addressed in due time to protect civilian lives and ensure the success of Saudi and Emirati efforts.

He added that the leadership of the joint coalition forces, which supports and stands firm with the legitimate Yemeni government, urges everyone to bear national responsibility, exercise restraint, and respond to peaceful solutions to maintain security and stability.