أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، على استمرار موقف قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف الداعم والثابت للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية.

وقال، في تصريح له أمس، إنه استجابة للطلب المُقدم من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، بشأن اتخاذ إجراءات فورية لحماية المدنيين بمحافظة (حضرموت)، نتيجة للانتهاكات الإنسانية الجسيمة والمروّعة بحقهم من قبل العناصر المسلّحة التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، واستمرارًا للجهود الدؤوبة والمشتركة للمملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، في خفض التصعيد وخروج قوات الانتقالي وتسليم المعسكرات لقوات درع الوطن وتمكين السلطة المحلية من ممارسة مسؤولياتها، فإن قوات التحالف تؤكد، أن أي تحركات عسكرية تخالف هذه الجهود سيتم التعامل المباشر معها في حينه بهدف حماية أرواح المدنيين وإنجاح الجهود السعودية الإماراتية.

وأضاف، أن قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف الداعم والثابت للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية، تهيب بالجميع تحمل المسؤولية الوطنية وضبط النفس والاستجابة لجهود الحلول السلمية لحفظ الأمن والاستقرار.