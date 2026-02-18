Despite the positive atmosphere surrounding the second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva yesterday, Tuesday, some red lines still remain between the two countries.



In this context, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian reiterated that his country "is not seeking nuclear weapons at all, but will not abandon its peaceful nuclear industry." Bezhakian said in a television interview last night that Tehran "is ready for any verification process that the U.S. wants regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear program."



He added: "We are in no way seeking to possess nuclear weapons."



For her part, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed that the authorities are following the negotiation process and defensive readiness in parallel to protect the country's interests and national security.



Mohajerani added in statements today (Wednesday), after a ministerial session in Tehran to discuss the results of the nuclear negotiations with the United States, that the military is on high alert in conjunction with the negotiations. She considered that "negotiation and defensive readiness are complementary strategies to safeguard the country's interests and are being pursued in parallel."



She mentioned that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi provided clarifications regarding the negotiation process and its progress during an interview on state television.



Mohajerani pointed out that the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry is also scheduled to provide the necessary clarifications regarding the talks held in Geneva and to answer related questions.