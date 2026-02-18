رغم الأجواء الإيجابية التي رافقت الجولة الثانية من المحادثات النووية غير المباشرة بين إيران وأمريكا في جنيف، أمس الثلاثاء، فإن بعض الخطوط الحمراء لا تزال قائمة بين البلدين.


وفي هذا السياق، جدد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان التأكيد على أن بلاده «لا تسعى إطلاقاً إلى السلاح النووي، لكنها لن تتخلى عن الصناعة النووية السلمية». وقال بزشكيان في مقابلة تلفزيونية مساء أمس: إن طهران «مستعدة لأية عملية تحقق تريدها أمريكا حول سلمية برنامجها النووي».


وأضاف: «لسنا بأية حال من الأحوال بصدد امتلاك سلاح نووي».


من جانبها، أكدت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإيرانية فاطمة مهاجراني، أن السلطات تتابع مسار التفاوض والجاهزية الدفاعية بشكل متوازٍ لحماية مصالح البلاد وأمنها القومي.


وأضافت مهاجراني في تصريحات، اليوم(الأربعاء)، بعد جلسة وزارية في طهران لمناقشة نتائج المفاوضات النووية مع الولايات المتحدة، أن الجيش في حالة تأهب قصوى بالتزامن مع المفاوضات. واعتبرت أن «التفاوض والجاهزية الدفاعية إستراتيجيتان مكملتان لصون مصالح البلاد ويتم اتباعهما بالتوازي».


وذكرت أن وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي قدم توضيحات بشأن مسار المفاوضات وكيفية تقدمها خلال مقابلة له على التلفزيون الرسمي.


ولفتت مهاجراني إلى أنه من المقرر أن يقدم المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية أيضاً التوضيحات اللازمة حول المحادثات التي عقدت في جنيف، وأن يجيب على الأسئلة ذات الصلة.