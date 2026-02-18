قدّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين غير المقيم لدى مملكة بوتان هيثم بن حسن المالكي، أوراق اعتماده سفيراً ومفوضاً فوق العادة إلى جلالة الملك جيغمي كيزار نامجيل وانجشوك ملك مملكة بوتان.
ونقل السفير المالكي خلال اللقاء، تحيات وتمنيات القيادة الرشيدة بالصحة والسعادة له ، ودوام الاستقرار والازدهار لشعب مملكة بوتان الصديق.
وأبدى الجانبان الرغبة في العمل على تطوير العلاقات الناشئة بين المملكتين الصديقتين بما يخدم مصالحهما المشتركة.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, non-resident in the Kingdom of Bhutan, Haitham bin Hassan Al-Maliki, presented his credentials as Ambassador and Extraordinary Plenipotentiary to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of the Kingdom of Bhutan.
During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Maliki conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the wise leadership for His Majesty's health and happiness, and for the continued stability and prosperity of the friendly people of the Kingdom of Bhutan.
Both sides expressed their desire to work on developing the emerging relations between the two friendly kingdoms in a way that serves their common interests.