The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, non-resident in the Kingdom of Bhutan, Haitham bin Hassan Al-Maliki, presented his credentials as Ambassador and Extraordinary Plenipotentiary to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Maliki conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the wise leadership for His Majesty's health and happiness, and for the continued stability and prosperity of the friendly people of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Both sides expressed their desire to work on developing the emerging relations between the two friendly kingdoms in a way that serves their common interests.