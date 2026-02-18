قدّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين غير المقيم لدى مملكة بوتان هيثم بن حسن المالكي، أوراق اعتماده سفيراً ومفوضاً فوق العادة إلى جلالة الملك جيغمي كيزار نامجيل وانجشوك ملك مملكة بوتان.

ونقل السفير المالكي خلال اللقاء، تحيات وتمنيات القيادة الرشيدة بالصحة والسعادة له ، ودوام الاستقرار والازدهار لشعب مملكة بوتان الصديق.

وأبدى الجانبان الرغبة في العمل على تطوير العلاقات الناشئة بين المملكتين الصديقتين بما يخدم مصالحهما المشتركة.