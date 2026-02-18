رفع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، أسمى آيات الشكر والتقدير إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وذلك عقب تبرعهما السخي بمبلغ 150 مليون ريال لدعم حملة «الجود منّا وفينا» عبر منصة جود الإسكان.


وأكد أمير منطقة تبوك أن هذا التبرع الكريم يجسد ما توليه القيادة من اهتمام بالغ بالعمل الخيري، ويعكس النهج المبارك الذي قامت عليه الدولة منذ تأسيسها في تعزيز قيم العطاء، ورعاية الأسر المستحقة، وتوفير سبل الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين. كما أشار إلى أن هذه المبادرات تسهم في تعزيز اللحمة الوطنية وترسيخ مفهوم المسؤولية المجتمعية بين أبناء الوطن.


واختتم الأمير فهد بن سلطان بالدعاء إلى الله عز وجل أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه وعزه ورخاءه.