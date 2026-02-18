رفع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، أسمى آيات الشكر والتقدير إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وذلك عقب تبرعهما السخي بمبلغ 150 مليون ريال لدعم حملة «الجود منّا وفينا» عبر منصة جود الإسكان.
وأكد أمير منطقة تبوك أن هذا التبرع الكريم يجسد ما توليه القيادة من اهتمام بالغ بالعمل الخيري، ويعكس النهج المبارك الذي قامت عليه الدولة منذ تأسيسها في تعزيز قيم العطاء، ورعاية الأسر المستحقة، وتوفير سبل الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين. كما أشار إلى أن هذه المبادرات تسهم في تعزيز اللحمة الوطنية وترسيخ مفهوم المسؤولية المجتمعية بين أبناء الوطن.
واختتم الأمير فهد بن سلطان بالدعاء إلى الله عز وجل أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه وعزه ورخاءه.
The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed, on behalf of himself and the people of the region, the highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, following their generous donation of 150 million riyals to support the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign through the Jood Housing platform.
The Prince of the Tabuk Region affirmed that this generous donation embodies the great attention the leadership gives to charitable work and reflects the blessed approach upon which the state was founded, in promoting values of giving, caring for deserving families, and providing means for a dignified life for citizens. He also pointed out that these initiatives contribute to strengthening national unity and establishing the concept of social responsibility among the people of the nation.
Prince Fahd bin Sultan concluded by praying to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to continue to bless the nation with security, honor, and prosperity.