The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed, on behalf of himself and the people of the region, the highest expressions of gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, following their generous donation of 150 million riyals to support the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign through the Jood Housing platform.



The Prince of the Tabuk Region affirmed that this generous donation embodies the great attention the leadership gives to charitable work and reflects the blessed approach upon which the state was founded, in promoting values of giving, caring for deserving families, and providing means for a dignified life for citizens. He also pointed out that these initiatives contribute to strengthening national unity and establishing the concept of social responsibility among the people of the nation.



Prince Fahd bin Sultan concluded by praying to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and to continue to bless the nation with security, honor, and prosperity.