رفع مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على مبادرتهما الكريمة بتدشين حملة «الجود منّا وفينا»، وتبرعهما السخي بمبلغ 150 مليون ريال عبر منصة جود الإسكان لدعم الأسر المستحقة.
وأكد أن العناية والاهتمام اللذين تلقتهما الحملة من لدن القيادة الرشيدة منذ انطلاقتها يعكسان بشكل جليّ حرصها على دعم العمل الخيري ونشر ثقافته بين أفراد المجتمع، واهتمامها البالغ بتوفير السكن الملائم لمستحقيه.
وثمّن وقفة الداعمين من أبناء المنطقة خلال الأعوام الماضية وتفاعلهم الاستثنائي الذي برهن على أن الإنسان السعودي أنموذج في كل شيء، حاثاً إياهم على التفاعل مع الحملة لتحقق أهدافها، سائلاً المولى سبحانه أن يحفظ لهذه البلاد قيادتها وأن يديم عليها الرخاء والأمن والاستقرار.
The Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of the people of the region, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for their generous initiative to launch the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign, and their generous donation of 150 million riyals through the Jood Housing platform to support deserving families.
He affirmed that the care and attention the campaign has received from the wise leadership since its inception clearly reflect its commitment to supporting charitable work and spreading its culture among community members, as well as its deep concern for providing suitable housing for those in need.
He appreciated the support from the people of the region over the past years and their exceptional engagement, which demonstrated that the Saudi individual is a model in every aspect, urging them to engage with the campaign to achieve its goals, and asking the Almighty to protect the leadership of this country and to sustain its prosperity, security, and stability.