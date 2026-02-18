رفع مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة، شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على مبادرتهما الكريمة بتدشين حملة «الجود منّا وفينا»، وتبرعهما السخي بمبلغ 150 مليون ريال عبر منصة جود الإسكان لدعم الأسر المستحقة.

وأكد أن العناية والاهتمام اللذين تلقتهما الحملة من لدن القيادة الرشيدة منذ انطلاقتها يعكسان بشكل جليّ حرصها على دعم العمل الخيري ونشر ثقافته بين أفراد المجتمع، واهتمامها البالغ بتوفير السكن الملائم لمستحقيه.

وثمّن وقفة الداعمين من أبناء المنطقة خلال الأعوام الماضية وتفاعلهم الاستثنائي الذي برهن على أن الإنسان السعودي أنموذج في كل شيء، حاثاً إياهم على التفاعل مع الحملة لتحقق أهدافها، سائلاً المولى سبحانه أن يحفظ لهذه البلاد قيادتها وأن يديم عليها الرخاء والأمن والاستقرار.