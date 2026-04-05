أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي باستنكار شديد الاعتداءات التي طالت مقر سفارة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومقر رئيس بعثتها في العاصمة السورية دمشق.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة، جدّدت الرابطة تأكيد موقفها الرافض والمدين للاعتداءات وأعمال التخريب التي تستهدف المنشآت المدنية والدبلوماسية والعاملين فيها، والمحمية بموجب القوانين والاتفاقات الدولية.