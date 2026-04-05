أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي باستنكار شديد الاعتداءات التي طالت مقر سفارة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومقر رئيس بعثتها في العاصمة السورية دمشق.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة، جدّدت الرابطة تأكيد موقفها الرافض والمدين للاعتداءات وأعمال التخريب التي تستهدف المنشآت المدنية والدبلوماسية والعاملين فيها، والمحمية بموجب القوانين والاتفاقات الدولية.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the attacks that targeted the headquarters of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and the residence of its head of mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
In a statement from the General Secretariat, the League reiterated its firm position rejecting and condemning the attacks and acts of vandalism that target civilian and diplomatic facilities and their personnel, which are protected under international laws and agreements.