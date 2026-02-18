رفع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله-، على مبادرتهما الكريمة بالتبرع لحملة «الجود منّا وفينا» التابعة لمنصة «جود الإسكان» بمبلغ 150 مليون ريال.

ولفت النظر إلى أن دعم القيادة السخي في كل عام لهذه الحملة المباركة ما هو إلا امتداد لما توليه من اهتمام بتوفير الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين عبر تأمين سكن ملائم للأسر الأشد حاجة، منوهًا إلى أن للحملة أثرًا بالغًا في تعزيز أواصر الترابط بين أبناء الوطن، وتسهم في نشر الخير والعطاء والبذل بين أفراد المجتمع.

واختتم سموّه حديثه بالتوجه إلى الله بالدعاء أن يحفظ للمملكة قيادتها، وأن يديم على الوطن نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.