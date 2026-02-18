The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - for their generous initiative to donate 150 million riyals to the "Generosity from Us and Among Us" campaign, which is part of the "Jood Housing" platform.

He pointed out that the leadership's generous support for this blessed campaign every year is merely an extension of its commitment to providing a decent life for citizens by securing suitable housing for the most needy families, noting that the campaign has a profound impact on strengthening the bonds of connection among the nation's people and contributes to spreading goodness, generosity, and giving among community members.

He concluded his remarks by turning to God in prayer, asking Him to protect the Kingdom's leadership and to continue blessing the nation with security and stability.