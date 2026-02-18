رفع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله-، على مبادرتهما الكريمة بالتبرع لحملة «الجود منّا وفينا» التابعة لمنصة «جود الإسكان» بمبلغ 150 مليون ريال.
ولفت النظر إلى أن دعم القيادة السخي في كل عام لهذه الحملة المباركة ما هو إلا امتداد لما توليه من اهتمام بتوفير الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين عبر تأمين سكن ملائم للأسر الأشد حاجة، منوهًا إلى أن للحملة أثرًا بالغًا في تعزيز أواصر الترابط بين أبناء الوطن، وتسهم في نشر الخير والعطاء والبذل بين أفراد المجتمع.
واختتم سموّه حديثه بالتوجه إلى الله بالدعاء أن يحفظ للمملكة قيادتها، وأن يديم على الوطن نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - for their generous initiative to donate 150 million riyals to the "Generosity from Us and Among Us" campaign, which is part of the "Jood Housing" platform.
He pointed out that the leadership's generous support for this blessed campaign every year is merely an extension of its commitment to providing a decent life for citizens by securing suitable housing for the most needy families, noting that the campaign has a profound impact on strengthening the bonds of connection among the nation's people and contributes to spreading goodness, generosity, and giving among community members.
He concluded his remarks by turning to God in prayer, asking Him to protect the Kingdom's leadership and to continue blessing the nation with security and stability.