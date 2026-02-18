The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of the people of the region, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of their generous donations supporting the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign through the Jood Housing platform, which contributes to empowering deserving families and enhancing housing stability in various regions of the Kingdom.

Prince Salman bin Sultan affirmed that this generous support is a continuation of the wise leadership's approach to empowering individuals and enhancing the components of a dignified life, foremost among which is providing suitable housing, which enhances the quality of life and solidifies family and community stability.

He noted the tangible impact of the "Generosity from Us and Within Us" campaign in supporting developmental housing objectives and enhancing community participation through the Jood Housing platform, as it is one of the national initiatives that supports the integration of charitable and developmental efforts to serve the most needy families.

He pointed out that these initiatives reflect the deep bond between the leadership and the community, contributing to enhancing social responsibility and motivating various entities and individuals to participate in the comprehensive development journey that the Kingdom is witnessing under Vision 2030.

He concluded his statement by asking Allah, the Almighty, to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince with the best rewards for their support and generosity, and to continue granting the Kingdom security, stability, and prosperity.