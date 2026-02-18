رفع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابةً عن أهالي المنطقة، الشكر والتقدير إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز؛ بمناسبة التبرعين السخيّين دعماً لحملة «الجود منا وفينا» عبر منصة جود الإسكان، بما يسهم في تمكين الأسر المستحقة، وتعزيز الاستقرار السكني في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وأكد الأمير سلمان بن سلطان أن هذا الدعم الكريم يأتي امتداداً لنهج القيادة الرشيدة في تمكين الإنسان، وتعزيز مقومات الحياة الكريمة، وفي مقدمتها توفير المسكن الملائم، بما يُعزز جودة الحياة، ويرسخ الاستقرار الأسري والمجتمعي.

ونوّه بما تحققه حملة «الجود منا وفينا» من أثرٍ ملموس في دعم مستهدفات الإسكان التنموي، وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية عبر منصة جود الإسكان، بوصفها إحدى المبادرات الوطنية الداعمة لتكامل الجهود الخيرية والتنموية لخدمة الأسر الأكثر احتياجاً.

وأشار إلى أن هذه المبادرات تعكس عمق التلاحم بين القيادة والمجتمع، وتسهم في تعزيز المسؤولية المجتمعية وتحفيز مختلف الجهات والأفراد على الإسهام في مسيرة التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها المملكة في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030.

واختتم تصريحه سائلاً الله -عزّ وجل- أن يجزي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد خير الجزاء على ما يقدمانه من دعم وعطاء، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.