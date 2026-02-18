The crescent of the month of Ramadan will be observed at sunset today (Wednesday), and as night begins, it will be low on the horizon towards the southwestern sky, in a magnificent celestial scene that provides a suitable opportunity for astronomical observation and photography when the atmosphere is clear and the horizon is free of obstacles.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the moon reached the conjunction phase yesterday (Tuesday) at 03:01 PM Mecca time, which is the moment it moves from west of the sun to east of it, announcing the start of a new lunar conjunction month.

He indicated that after the conjunction, the crescent begins to move away at an angle from the sun, gradually rising in the sky over the following days, with the illuminated portion increasing night after night, in an astronomical phenomenon that reflects the moon's regular motion in its orbit around the Earth.

He pointed out that observing the thin crescent may coincide with the appearance of the phenomenon known as "Earthshine," where sunlight reflects off the Earth's surface to illuminate the unlit part of the moon with a faint glow, adding an extra beauty to the scene that can be observed with the naked eye under good observation conditions.

He drew attention to the fact that the moon continues its eastward movement among the stars from one night to another, changing its apparent position, which makes it a visual indicator that helps track celestial bodies close to its path.

These days are considered a suitable time to follow the moon on its nightly journey and observe faint celestial bodies in the absence of the glare of the full moon, in an astronomical experience that combines visual enjoyment with scientific knowledge.