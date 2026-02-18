يُرصد مع غروب شمس اليوم (الأربعاء)، وبداية دخول الليل هلال شهر رمضان منخفضاً باتجاه الأفق الجنوبي الغربي، في مشهد سماوي بديع يوفّر فرصة ملائمة للرصد والتصوير الفلكي عند صفاء الأجواء وخلوّ الأفق من العوائق.
وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة ماجد أبو زاهرة أن القمر وصل إلى مرحلة الاقتران أمس (الثلاثاء)، عند الساعة 03:01 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، وهي اللحظة التي ينتقل فيها من غرب الشمس إلى شرقها، معلناً بدء شهر قمري اقتراني جديد.
وبيّن أن الهلال بعد الاقتران يبدأ بالابتعاد زاوياً عن الشمس، ويرتفع تدريجياً في السماء خلال الأيام التالية، مع تزايد الجزء المضاء منه ليلة بعد أخرى، في ظاهرة فلكية تعكس الحركة المنتظمة للقمر في مداره حول الأرض.
وأشار إلى أن رصد الهلال الرقيق قد يتزامن مع ظهور ظاهرة «نور الأرض»، إذ ينعكس ضوء الشمس عن سطح الأرض ليُنير الجزء غير المضاء من القمر بوهج خافت، مما يضفي على المشهد جمالاً إضافياً يمكن ملاحظته بالعين المجردة في ظروف رصد جيدة.
ولفت النظر إلى أن القمر يواصل حركته شرقاً بين النجوم من ليلة إلى أخرى، متغيّر الموقع الظاهري، وهو ما يجعله مؤشراً بصرياً يساعد على تتبع الأجرام السماوية القريبة من مساره.
وتُعد هذه الأيام بداية مناسبة لمتابعة القمر في رحلته الليلية ورصد الأجرام السماوية الخافتة في ظل غياب وهج القمر المكتمل، في تجربة فلكية تجمع بين المتعة البصرية والمعرفة العلمية.
The crescent of the month of Ramadan will be observed at sunset today (Wednesday), and as night begins, it will be low on the horizon towards the southwestern sky, in a magnificent celestial scene that provides a suitable opportunity for astronomical observation and photography when the atmosphere is clear and the horizon is free of obstacles.
The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the moon reached the conjunction phase yesterday (Tuesday) at 03:01 PM Mecca time, which is the moment it moves from west of the sun to east of it, announcing the start of a new lunar conjunction month.
He indicated that after the conjunction, the crescent begins to move away at an angle from the sun, gradually rising in the sky over the following days, with the illuminated portion increasing night after night, in an astronomical phenomenon that reflects the moon's regular motion in its orbit around the Earth.
He pointed out that observing the thin crescent may coincide with the appearance of the phenomenon known as "Earthshine," where sunlight reflects off the Earth's surface to illuminate the unlit part of the moon with a faint glow, adding an extra beauty to the scene that can be observed with the naked eye under good observation conditions.
He drew attention to the fact that the moon continues its eastward movement among the stars from one night to another, changing its apparent position, which makes it a visual indicator that helps track celestial bodies close to its path.
These days are considered a suitable time to follow the moon on its nightly journey and observe faint celestial bodies in the absence of the glare of the full moon, in an astronomical experience that combines visual enjoyment with scientific knowledge.