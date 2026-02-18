يُرصد مع غروب شمس اليوم (الأربعاء)، وبداية دخول الليل هلال شهر رمضان منخفضاً باتجاه الأفق الجنوبي الغربي، في مشهد سماوي بديع يوفّر فرصة ملائمة للرصد والتصوير الفلكي عند صفاء الأجواء وخلوّ الأفق من العوائق.

وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة ماجد أبو زاهرة أن القمر وصل إلى مرحلة الاقتران أمس (الثلاثاء)، عند الساعة 03:01 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، وهي اللحظة التي ينتقل فيها من غرب الشمس إلى شرقها، معلناً بدء شهر قمري اقتراني جديد.

وبيّن أن الهلال بعد الاقتران يبدأ بالابتعاد زاوياً عن الشمس، ويرتفع تدريجياً في السماء خلال الأيام التالية، مع تزايد الجزء المضاء منه ليلة بعد أخرى، في ظاهرة فلكية تعكس الحركة المنتظمة للقمر في مداره حول الأرض.

وأشار إلى أن رصد الهلال الرقيق قد يتزامن مع ظهور ظاهرة «نور الأرض»، إذ ينعكس ضوء الشمس عن سطح الأرض ليُنير الجزء غير المضاء من القمر بوهج خافت، مما يضفي على المشهد جمالاً إضافياً يمكن ملاحظته بالعين المجردة في ظروف رصد جيدة.

ولفت النظر إلى أن القمر يواصل حركته شرقاً بين النجوم من ليلة إلى أخرى، متغيّر الموقع الظاهري، وهو ما يجعله مؤشراً بصرياً يساعد على تتبع الأجرام السماوية القريبة من مساره.

وتُعد هذه الأيام بداية مناسبة لمتابعة القمر في رحلته الليلية ورصد الأجرام السماوية الخافتة في ظل غياب وهج القمر المكتمل، في تجربة فلكية تجمع بين المتعة البصرية والمعرفة العلمية.