جولة ثانية من المفاوضات في جنيف وزيلينسكي يشكو من ضغوط أمريكية

بدأ مفاوضون من أوكرانيا وروسيا، الأربعاء، يوماً ثانياً من المحادثات في جنيف، وسط أجواء توصف بالتوتر، في وقت انتقد فيه الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي ما اعتبره ضغوطاً غير مبررة من نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ أربعة أعوام.
وتُعقد المحادثات بوساطة أمريكية في سويسرا، بعدما ألمح ترمب خلال الأيام الماضية إلى أن نجاح العملية التفاوضية يعتمد على اتخاذ كييف خطوات ملموسة، داعياً أوكرانيا إلى «الحضور سريعاً إلى طاولة المفاوضات».
زيلينسكي: من غير العادل مطالبة أوكرانيا وحدها بتنازلات
وفي مقابلة مع موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي نُشرت الثلاثاء، قال زيلينسكي إنه «ليس من العدل» أن يواصل ترامب دعوة أوكرانيا علناً لتقديم تنازلات، دون توجيه الرسالة ذاتها إلى موسكو.
وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني أن أي خطة سلام تتضمن تخلي بلاده عن أراضٍ لم تسيطر عليها روسيا في منطقة دونباس شرقي البلاد، سيتم رفضها من قبل الشعب الأوكراني إذا طُرحت في استفتاء عام، وأضاف: «آمل أن يكون ذلك مجرد تكتيك وليس قراراً نهائياً».
ورغم انتقاداته، جدد زيلينسكي شكره لترمب على جهوده في الوساطة، مشيراً إلى أن محادثاته مع كبار المفاوضين الأمريكيين، المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف وصهر الرئيس جاريد كوشنر، لم تتضمن «النوع ذاته من الضغوط».
مفاوضات «متوترة» في جنيف
من جانبه، أوضح كبير المفاوضين الأوكرانيين رستم عمروف، رئيس مجلس الأمن القومي والدفاع، أن جلسات الثلاثاء ركزت على «قضايا عملية وآليات القرارات المحتملة»، من دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية، مقللاً في الوقت ذاته من التوقعات بتحقيق اختراق كبير.
في المقابل، لم يصدر تعليق رسمي من الجانب الروسي، غير أن وكالات أنباء روسية نقلت عن مصدر مطلع وصفه للمحادثات بأنها «متوترة للغاية»، واستمرت ست ساعات بصيغ ثنائية وثلاثية مختلفة.
وفي خطابه المسائي، قال زيلينسكي إنه ينتظر تقريراً مفصلاً من فريقه المفاوض في جنيف، مؤكداً استعداد بلاده «للتحرك بسرعة نحو اتفاق يليق بإنهاء الحرب»، متسائلاً: «السؤال للروس هو: ماذا يريدون بالضبط؟».
جهود متواصلة دون اختراق
وتأتي محادثات جنيف بعد جولتين سابقتين بوساطة أمريكية في أبوظبي، انتهتا دون تحقيق تقدم ملموس، في ظل تباعد مواقف الطرفين بشأن قضايا جوهرية، أبرزها السيطرة على الأراضي في شرق أوكرانيا.
وفي وقت مبكر الأربعاء، أعرب ويتكوف عن تفاؤله بإمكانية تحقيق تقدم، مشيداً بما وصفه بـ«نجاح ترمب في جمع طرفي النزاع»، ومؤكداً أن الجانبين اتفقا على إطلاع قيادتيهما ومواصلة العمل للتوصل إلى اتفاق يضع حداً للقتال.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators began a second day of talks in Geneva on Wednesday, amid what is described as a tense atmosphere, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized what he deemed unjust pressure from his American counterpart Donald Trump to end the four-year-long war.
The talks are being held with American mediation in Switzerland, after Trump hinted in recent days that the success of the negotiation process depends on Kyiv taking concrete steps, urging Ukraine to "quickly come to the negotiating table."
Zelensky: It is unfair to demand concessions solely from Ukraine
In an interview with the American website "Axios" published on Tuesday, Zelensky stated that "it is not fair" for Trump to continue publicly urging Ukraine to make concessions without sending the same message to Moscow.
The Ukrainian president confirmed that any peace plan involving his country relinquishing territories not controlled by Russia in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine would be rejected by the Ukrainian people if put to a public referendum, adding: "I hope this is just a tactic and not a final decision."
Despite his criticisms, Zelensky reiterated his gratitude to Trump for his mediation efforts, noting that his discussions with senior American negotiators, envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, did not involve "the same kind of pressure."
Tense negotiations in Geneva
For his part, the chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustam Umerov, head of the National Security and Defense Council, clarified that Tuesday's sessions focused on "practical issues and mechanisms for potential decisions," without revealing additional details, while downplaying expectations for a significant breakthrough.
In contrast, no official comment has been issued from the Russian side, but Russian news agencies quoted an informed source describing the talks as "extremely tense," lasting six hours in various bilateral and trilateral formats.
In his evening speech, Zelensky stated that he is awaiting a detailed report from his negotiating team in Geneva, affirming his country's readiness "to move quickly towards an agreement worthy of ending the war," questioning: "The question for the Russians is: What exactly do they want?"
Ongoing efforts without breakthrough
The Geneva talks follow two previous rounds of American-mediated discussions in Abu Dhabi, which ended without achieving tangible progress, amid diverging positions on key issues, most notably territorial control in eastern Ukraine.
Early on Wednesday, Witkoff expressed optimism about the possibility of making progress, praising what he described as "Trump's success in bringing the two sides together," and confirming that both sides agreed to inform their leaderships and continue working towards an agreement that would put an end to the fighting.