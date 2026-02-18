جولة ثانية من المفاوضات في جنيف وزيلينسكي يشكو من ضغوط أمريكية

بدأ مفاوضون من أوكرانيا وروسيا، الأربعاء، يوماً ثانياً من المحادثات في جنيف، وسط أجواء توصف بالتوتر، في وقت انتقد فيه الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي ما اعتبره ضغوطاً غير مبررة من نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ أربعة أعوام.

وتُعقد المحادثات بوساطة أمريكية في سويسرا، بعدما ألمح ترمب خلال الأيام الماضية إلى أن نجاح العملية التفاوضية يعتمد على اتخاذ كييف خطوات ملموسة، داعياً أوكرانيا إلى «الحضور سريعاً إلى طاولة المفاوضات».

زيلينسكي: من غير العادل مطالبة أوكرانيا وحدها بتنازلات

وفي مقابلة مع موقع «أكسيوس» الأمريكي نُشرت الثلاثاء، قال زيلينسكي إنه «ليس من العدل» أن يواصل ترامب دعوة أوكرانيا علناً لتقديم تنازلات، دون توجيه الرسالة ذاتها إلى موسكو.

وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني أن أي خطة سلام تتضمن تخلي بلاده عن أراضٍ لم تسيطر عليها روسيا في منطقة دونباس شرقي البلاد، سيتم رفضها من قبل الشعب الأوكراني إذا طُرحت في استفتاء عام، وأضاف: «آمل أن يكون ذلك مجرد تكتيك وليس قراراً نهائياً».

ورغم انتقاداته، جدد زيلينسكي شكره لترمب على جهوده في الوساطة، مشيراً إلى أن محادثاته مع كبار المفاوضين الأمريكيين، المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف وصهر الرئيس جاريد كوشنر، لم تتضمن «النوع ذاته من الضغوط».
مفاوضات «متوترة» في جنيف

من جانبه، أوضح كبير المفاوضين الأوكرانيين رستم عمروف، رئيس مجلس الأمن القومي والدفاع، أن جلسات الثلاثاء ركزت على «قضايا عملية وآليات القرارات المحتملة»، من دون الكشف عن تفاصيل إضافية، مقللاً في الوقت ذاته من التوقعات بتحقيق اختراق كبير.

في المقابل، لم يصدر تعليق رسمي من الجانب الروسي، غير أن وكالات أنباء روسية نقلت عن مصدر مطلع وصفه للمحادثات بأنها «متوترة للغاية»، واستمرت ست ساعات بصيغ ثنائية وثلاثية مختلفة.

وفي خطابه المسائي، قال زيلينسكي إنه ينتظر تقريراً مفصلاً من فريقه المفاوض في جنيف، مؤكداً استعداد بلاده «للتحرك بسرعة نحو اتفاق يليق بإنهاء الحرب»، متسائلاً: «السؤال للروس هو: ماذا يريدون بالضبط؟».

جهود متواصلة دون اختراق

وتأتي محادثات جنيف بعد جولتين سابقتين بوساطة أمريكية في أبوظبي، انتهتا دون تحقيق تقدم ملموس، في ظل تباعد مواقف الطرفين بشأن قضايا جوهرية، أبرزها السيطرة على الأراضي في شرق أوكرانيا.

وفي وقت مبكر الأربعاء، أعرب ويتكوف عن تفاؤله بإمكانية تحقيق تقدم، مشيداً بما وصفه بـ«نجاح ترمب في جمع طرفي النزاع»، ومؤكداً أن الجانبين اتفقا على إطلاع قيادتيهما ومواصلة العمل للتوصل إلى اتفاق يضع حداً للقتال.