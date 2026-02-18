جولة ثانية من المفاوضات في جنيف وزيلينسكي يشكو من ضغوط أمريكية

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators began a second day of talks in Geneva on Wednesday, amid what is described as a tense atmosphere, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized what he deemed unjust pressure from his American counterpart Donald Trump to end the four-year-long war.

The talks are being held with American mediation in Switzerland, after Trump hinted in recent days that the success of the negotiation process depends on Kyiv taking concrete steps, urging Ukraine to "quickly come to the negotiating table."

In an interview with the American website "Axios" published on Tuesday, Zelensky stated that "it is not fair" for Trump to continue publicly urging Ukraine to make concessions without sending the same message to Moscow.

The Ukrainian president confirmed that any peace plan involving his country relinquishing territories not controlled by Russia in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine would be rejected by the Ukrainian people if put to a public referendum, adding: "I hope this is just a tactic and not a final decision."

Despite his criticisms, Zelensky reiterated his gratitude to Trump for his mediation efforts, noting that his discussions with senior American negotiators, envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, did not involve "the same kind of pressure."



Tense negotiations in Geneva

For his part, the chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustam Umerov, head of the National Security and Defense Council, clarified that Tuesday's sessions focused on "practical issues and mechanisms for potential decisions," without revealing additional details, while downplaying expectations for a significant breakthrough.

In contrast, no official comment has been issued from the Russian side, but Russian news agencies quoted an informed source describing the talks as "extremely tense," lasting six hours in various bilateral and trilateral formats.

In his evening speech, Zelensky stated that he is awaiting a detailed report from his negotiating team in Geneva, affirming his country's readiness "to move quickly towards an agreement worthy of ending the war," questioning: "The question for the Russians is: What exactly do they want?"

Ongoing efforts without breakthrough

The Geneva talks follow two previous rounds of American-mediated discussions in Abu Dhabi, which ended without achieving tangible progress, amid diverging positions on key issues, most notably territorial control in eastern Ukraine.

Early on Wednesday, Witkoff expressed optimism about the possibility of making progress, praising what he described as "Trump's success in bringing the two sides together," and confirming that both sides agreed to inform their leaderships and continue working towards an agreement that would put an end to the fighting.