Amid the chaos and conflicting reports about the escape of several families from the Al-Hol camp in Syria's Hasakah province, a Syrian official source held the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) responsible for what happened in the camp.



Catastrophic Mismanagement



The source stated that everything that happened in the Al-Hol camp reveals the extent of the catastrophic mismanagement by the SDF of one of the most inhumane detention centers, which housed thousands of children and women, some of whom were from families of ISIS fighters, for many years under harsh and closed conditions.



He added that the United Nations estimated the number of camp residents based on the figures adopted by the SDF over the past years and at the time of their withdrawal from the camp, but subsequent direct field assessments showed that these figures were inaccurate, and that the actual number of people present was much lower than what was announced up until the moment of the SDF's withdrawal.



Corruption Networks Managed by the SDF



The source considered that the inflation of these numbers served the SDF in increasing the volume of international aid that passed through mechanisms controlled by the Kurdish forces, and a large part of it was diverted to corruption networks within the SDF's administration.



He revealed smuggling operations over the past years. He said that the cost for a single family to leave the Al-Hol camp ranged between $3,000 and $5,000, noting that smuggling operations were carried out while the names of those leaving remained recorded in the official records.



He confirmed that these operations were managed by networks involved in smuggling and human trafficking. The Syrian source stated that many families of ISIS fighters who left Al-Hol in recent years moved through financial deals with the camp administration to Idlib, which was then under the control of the Rescue Government.



He revealed that during the SDF's control, many children were taken out of the camp to unknown destinations without their families knowing their fate, and without any records documenting that.



Reintegration of ISIS Families



The source confirmed that the Syrian government has the vision and experience to deal with the families of ISIS fighters and the other families that left the Al-Hol camp, and has the capability to reintegrate them into society without posing a security threat.



He accused the SDF of contributing to the re-production of extremism through placing a large number of civilians, local residents, and displaced persons alongside the families of ISIS fighters, which left thousands of children in harsh humanitarian conditions within a closed environment, exposed to extremist ideas and severe mistreatment, without rehabilitation plans for years.



Withdrawal Without Coordination



He accused the Kurdish forces of not handing over the management of the camp to the Syrian government, according to the signed agreement, but rather withdrawing without coordination, which created a security vacuum and challenges in control. He emphasized that government forces began procedures to take control of the Al-Hol camp within just ten hours of the SDF's withdrawal. He acknowledged that during the period of the security vacuum, hundreds of families that were present in the camp at the time of the SDF's withdrawal left.



He announced that the government decided to transfer the remaining families based on the assessment made in coordination with the Syrian Development Organization, to a camp in the northern countryside of Aleppo.



Sources in humanitarian organizations and eyewitnesses announced last week that most of the foreigners who were residing in the Al-Hol camp left after the Kurdish forces withdrew from it at the end of January.