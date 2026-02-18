وسط الفوضى وتضارب الأنباء حول فرار عدد من العائلات من مخيم الهول في محافظة الحسكة السورية، حمل مصدر رسمي سوري، قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» مسؤولية ما جرى في المخيم.


سوء إدارة كارثي


وقال المصدر إن كل ما حدث في مخيم الهول يكشف حجم سوء الإدارة الكارثي من قبل قسد لأحد أكثر مراكز الاحتجاز اللاإنسانية، الذي ضم آلاف الأطفال والنساء، بعضهم من عائلات مقاتلي تنظيم داعش، وذلك لسنوات طويلة تحت ظروف قاسية ومغلقة.


وأضاف أن الأمم المتحدة قدّرت عدد قاطني المخيم اعتماداً على الأرقام التي تبنتها قسد خلال السنوات الماضية وعند انسحابها من المخيم، لكن التقييمات الميدانية المباشرة لاحقاً أظهرت أن هذه الأرقام غير دقيقة، وأن عدد الموجودين فعلياً كان أقل بكثير مما جرى الإعلان عنه حتى لحظة انسحاب قسد.


شبكات فساد تديرها قسد


واعتبر المصدر أن تضخيم هذه الأعداد خدم قسد في زيادة حجم المساعدات الدولية التي كانت تمر عبر آليات تسيطر عليها القوات الكردية، وتم تحويل جزء كبير منها إلى شبكات فساد ضمن إدارة قسد.


وكشف عن عمليات تهريب على مر السنين الماضية. وقال إن تكلفة خروج العائلة الواحدة من مخيم الهول تراوحت بين 3,000 و5,000 دولار، لافتا إلى أن عمليات التهريب كانت تتم بينما تبقى أسماء الخارجين مسجّلة في السجلات الرسمية.


وأكد أن هذه العمليات أدارتها شبكات متورطة بالتهريب والاتجار بالبشر. وأفاد المصدر السوري بأن العديد من عائلات مقاتلي داعش التي خرجت من الهول خلال السنوات الماضية انتقلت عبر صفقات مالية مع إدارة المخيم إلى إدلب، التي كانت تحت سيطرة حكومة الإنقاذ آنذاك.


وكشف أنه خلال فترة سيطرة قسد، جرى إخراج العديد من الأطفال من المخيم إلى وجهات غير معروفة دون معرفة ذويهم بمصيرهم، ودون أية سجلات توثق ذلك.


إعادة دمج عائلات الدواعش


وأكد المصدر أن الحكومة السورية تمتلك الرؤية والخبرة للتعامل مع عائلات مقاتلي داعش والعائلات الأخرى التي غادرت مخيم الهول، ولديها القدرة على إعادة دمجهم في المجتمع دون أن يشكلوا خطراً أمنياً.


واتهم قسد بأن إدارتها للمخيم أسهمت في إعادة إنتاج التطرف عبر وضع عدد كبير من المدنيين والسكان المحليين والنازحين إلى جانب عائلات مقاتلي داعش، ما ترك آلاف الأطفال في ظروف إنسانية قاسية داخل بيئة مغلقة، معرضين للأفكار المتطرفة ولسوء المعاملة الشديد، دون خطط تأهيل لسنوات.


انسحاب من دون تنسيق


واتهم القوات الكردية بأنها لم تسلّم إدارة المخيم للحكومة السورية، وفق الاتفاق الموقّع، بل انسحبت دون تنسيق، ما خلق فراغاً أمنياً وتحديات في السيطرة. وشدد على أن القوات الحكومية بدأت إجراءات السيطرة على مخيم الهول خلال عشر ساعات فقط من انسحاب قسد. واعترف بأنه خلال فترة الفراغ الأمني، غادرت مئات العائلات التي كانت موجودة في المخيم وقت انسحاب قسد.


وأعلن أن الحكومة قررت نقل العائلات المتبقية استناداً إلى التقييم الذي تم بالتنسيق مع منظمة التنمية السورية، إلى مخيم في ريف حلب الشمالي.


وكانت مصادر في منظمات إنسانية وشهود عيان، أعلنوا الأسبوع الماضي أن معظم الأجانب الذين كانوا يقطنون في مخيم الهول غادروا بعدما انسحبت منه القوات الكردية أواخر شهر يناير.