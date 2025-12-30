إلحاقًا للبيان الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية بتاريخ 5 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 25 / 12 / 2025م بشأن ما بذلته المملكة من جهود صادقة، بالعمل مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة، لإنهاء ومعالجة الخطوات التصعيدية التي قام بها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وإشارة إلى بيان مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، والبيان الصادر عن قيادة التحالف العربي لدعم الشرعية في اليمن بشأن تحرك سفن محملة بالأسلحة والعربات الثقيلة من ميناء الفجيرة إلى ميناء المكلا دون الحصول على تصاريح رسمية من قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف.
تعرب المملكة العربية السعودية عن أسفها لما قامت به دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة من ضغط على قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لدفع قواته للقيام بعمليات عسكرية على حدود المملكة الجنوبية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، التي تعد تهديدًا للأمن الوطني للمملكة، والأمن والاستقرار في الجمهورية اليمنية والمنطقة، وتشير إلى أن الخطوات التي قامت بها دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة تعد بالغة الخطورة، ولا تنسجم مع الأسس التي قام عليها تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، ولا تخدم جهوده في تحقيق أمن اليمن واستقراره.
وتؤكد المملكة في هذا الإطار بأن أي مساس أو تهديد لأمنها الوطني هو خط أحمر لن تتردد المملكة حياله في اتخاذ كافة الخطوات والإجراءات اللازمة لمواجهته وتحييده.
كما تؤكد المملكة التزامها بأمن اليمن واستقراره، وسيادته، ودعمها الكامل لفخامة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وحكومته، وتجدد في هذا الإطار تأكيدها أن القضية الجنوبية هي قضية عادلة، لها أبعادها التاريخية، والاجتماعية، وأن السبيل الوحيد لمعالجتها هو عبر طاولة الحوار ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن، الذي ستشارك فيه كافة الأطياف اليمنية بما في ذلك المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي.
وتشدد المملكة على أهمية استجابة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة لطلب الجمهورية اليمنية بخروج قواتها العسكرية من الجمهورية اليمنية خلال أربع وعشرين ساعة، وإيقاف أي دعم عسكري أو مالي لأي طرف كان داخل اليمن، وتأمل المملكة في هذا الإطار أن تسود الحكمة وتغليب مبادئ الأخوة، وحسن الجوار، والعلاقات الوثيقة التي تجمع دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ومصلحة اليمن الشقيق، وأن تتخذ دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة الخطوات المأمولة للمحافظة على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، والتي تحرص المملكة على تعزيزها، والعمل المشترك نحو كل ما من شأنه تعزيز رخاء وازدهار دول المنطقة واستقرارها.