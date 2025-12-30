إلحاقًا للبيان الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية بتاريخ 5 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 25 / 12 / 2025م بشأن ما بذلته المملكة من جهود صادقة، بالعمل مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة، لإنهاء ومعالجة الخطوات التصعيدية التي قام بها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وإشارة إلى بيان مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، والبيان الصادر عن قيادة التحالف العربي لدعم الشرعية في اليمن بشأن تحرك سفن محملة بالأسلحة والعربات الثقيلة من ميناء الفجيرة إلى ميناء المكلا دون الحصول على تصاريح رسمية من قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف.
تعرب المملكة العربية السعودية عن أسفها لما قامت به دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة من ضغط على قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لدفع قواته للقيام بعمليات عسكرية على حدود المملكة الجنوبية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، التي تعد تهديدًا للأمن الوطني للمملكة، والأمن والاستقرار في الجمهورية اليمنية والمنطقة، وتشير إلى أن الخطوات التي قامت بها دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة تعد بالغة الخطورة، ولا تنسجم مع الأسس التي قام عليها تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، ولا تخدم جهوده في تحقيق أمن اليمن واستقراره.
وتؤكد المملكة في هذا الإطار بأن أي مساس أو تهديد لأمنها الوطني هو خط أحمر لن تتردد المملكة حياله في اتخاذ كافة الخطوات والإجراءات اللازمة لمواجهته وتحييده.
كما تؤكد المملكة التزامها بأمن اليمن واستقراره، وسيادته، ودعمها الكامل لفخامة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وحكومته، وتجدد في هذا الإطار تأكيدها أن القضية الجنوبية هي قضية عادلة، لها أبعادها التاريخية، والاجتماعية، وأن السبيل الوحيد لمعالجتها هو عبر طاولة الحوار ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن، الذي ستشارك فيه كافة الأطياف اليمنية بما في ذلك المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي.
وتشدد المملكة على أهمية استجابة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة لطلب الجمهورية اليمنية بخروج قواتها العسكرية من الجمهورية اليمنية خلال أربع وعشرين ساعة، وإيقاف أي دعم عسكري أو مالي لأي طرف كان داخل اليمن، وتأمل المملكة في هذا الإطار أن تسود الحكمة وتغليب مبادئ الأخوة، وحسن الجوار، والعلاقات الوثيقة التي تجمع دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ومصلحة اليمن الشقيق، وأن تتخذ دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة الخطوات المأمولة للمحافظة على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، والتي تحرص المملكة على تعزيزها، والعمل المشترك نحو كل ما من شأنه تعزيز رخاء وازدهار دول المنطقة واستقرارها.
«الخارجية السعودية»: أمننا الوطني خط أحمر.. وخطوات الإمارات في حضرموت والمهرة «بالغة الخطورة»
Following the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 5 / 7 / 1447 AH corresponding to 25 / 12 / 2025 AD regarding the sincere efforts made by the Kingdom in cooperation with the sisterly United Arab Emirates to end and address the escalatory steps taken by the Southern Transitional Council in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and referring to the statement of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and the statement issued by the leadership of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen regarding the movement of ships loaded with weapons and heavy vehicles from the Port of Fujairah to the Port of Mukalla without obtaining official permits from the leadership of the coalition's joint forces.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its regret over the pressure exerted by the sisterly United Arab Emirates on the forces of the Southern Transitional Council to push its forces to carry out military operations on the southern borders of the Kingdom in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, which pose a threat to the national security of the Kingdom, and to the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen and the region. It points out that the steps taken by the sisterly United Arab Emirates are extremely dangerous and do not align with the foundations upon which the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen was established, nor do they serve its efforts to achieve Yemen's security and stability.
In this context, the Kingdom affirms that any infringement or threat to its national security is a red line, and the Kingdom will not hesitate to take all necessary steps and measures to confront and neutralize it.
The Kingdom also reaffirms its commitment to the security and stability of Yemen, its sovereignty, and its full support for His Excellency the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and his government. In this regard, it reiterates that the Southern issue is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and that the only way to address it is through dialogue at the negotiating table within the comprehensive political solution in Yemen, in which all Yemeni factions, including the Southern Transitional Council, will participate.
The Kingdom emphasizes the importance of the sisterly United Arab Emirates responding to the request of the Republic of Yemen for its military forces to exit the Republic of Yemen within twenty-four hours, and to stop any military or financial support to any party within Yemen. The Kingdom hopes that wisdom will prevail and that the principles of brotherhood, good neighborliness, and the close relations that bind the Gulf Cooperation Council countries will be prioritized, along with the interests of the sisterly Yemen, and that the sisterly United Arab Emirates will take the desired steps to maintain the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, which the Kingdom is keen to strengthen, and to work together towards everything that would enhance the prosperity and stability of the region's countries.