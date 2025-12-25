The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today in a statement that the Kingdom indicates that the military movements in the provinces of (Hadramout and Al-Mahra) recently carried out by the Southern Transitional Council were done unilaterally without the approval of the Presidential Leadership Council or coordination with the coalition leadership; which led to the unjustified escalation that harmed the interests of the Yemeni people across various segments and the Southern issue and the coalition's efforts.

Throughout the past period, the Kingdom has preferred to focus on unity and exert all efforts to reach peaceful solutions to address the situations in the two provinces.

In this context, the Kingdom has worked with the sisterly United Arab Emirates, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, and the sisterly Yemeni government to contain the situation, and a joint military team from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was sent to make the necessary arrangements with the Southern Transitional Council in Aden, ensuring the return of the Southern Transitional Council's forces to their previous positions outside the two provinces and handing over the camps there to the National Shield Forces and the local authority according to organized procedures under the supervision of the coalition forces.

These efforts are still ongoing to restore the situation to what it was, and the Kingdom continues to rely on prioritizing the public interest by urging the Southern Transitional Council to end the escalation and for its forces to exit smoothly and urgently from the two provinces.

The Kingdom emphasizes the importance of cooperation among all Yemeni forces and components to exercise restraint and avoid anything that could destabilize security and stability, which may lead to undesirable consequences. The Kingdom also affirms the necessity of exerting all efforts to restore peace and community security.

The Kingdom asserts that the Southern issue is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and it will be resolved by bringing all Yemeni parties to the dialogue table within the comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

The Kingdom also reaffirms its support for the President, the Presidential Leadership Council, and the Yemeni government to achieve security, stability, development, and peace in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.