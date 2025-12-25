أكدت وزارة الخارجية اليوم في بيان لها، أن المملكة تشير إلى أن التحركات العسكرية في محافظتي (حضرموت، والمهرة) التي قام بها مؤخرًا المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي قد تمت بشكل أحادي دون موافقة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أو التنسيق مع قيادة التحالف؛ مما أدى إلى التصعيد غير المبرر الذي أضر بمصالح الشعب اليمني بمختلف فئاته والقضية الجنوبية وجهود التحالف.

وقد آثرت المملكة طيلة الفترة الماضية التركيز على وحدة الصف، وبذل كافة الجهود للوصول إلى حلول سلمية لمعالجة الأوضاع في المحافظتين.

وفي هذا الإطار، عملت المملكة مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة ورئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية الشقيقة لاحتواء الموقف، وجرى إرسال فريق عسكري مشترك من المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة لوضع الترتيبات اللازمة مع المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في عدن، بما يكفل عودة قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إلى مواقعها السابقة خارج المحافظتين وتسليم المعسكرات فيها لقوات درع الوطن والسلطة المحلية وفق إجراءات منظمة تحت إشراف قوات التحالف.

ولا زالت هذه الجهود متواصلة لإعادة الأوضاع إلى ما كانت عليه، وما زالت المملكة تعوّل على تغليب المصلحة العامة بأن يبادر المجلس الانتقالي بإنهاء التصعيد وخروج قواته بسلاسة وبشكل عاجل من المحافظتين.

وتشدد المملكة على أهمية التعاون بين كافة القوى والمكونات اليمنية لضبط النفس وتجنب كل ما من شأنه زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار، مما قد يترتب عليه ما لا تحمد عقباه. كما تؤكد المملكة على ضرورة بذل كافة الجهود لإعادة السلم والأمن المجتمعي.

وتؤكد المملكة بأن القضية الجنوبية قضية عادلة لها أبعادها التاريخية والاجتماعية، وسيتم حلها بجلوس كافة الأطراف اليمنية على طاولة الحوار ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن.

كما تؤكد المملكة على دعم رئيس ومجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية والسلام في الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيقة.