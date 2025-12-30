“Okaz” learned that the Ministry of Justice has approved new arrangements for hearing cases to prove marriage contracts that were concluded without obtaining prior legal permission, according to the regulations for marriage to non-Saudis, to regulate documentation procedures and prevent violations of the organized instructions.

“Okaz” publishes the details of the new mechanism related to the regulations for the marriage of a Saudi to a non-Saudi and a Saudi woman to a non-Saudi man, and the hearing of the case to prove the marriage contract that was concluded without the permission of the competent authority.

‏

Article One:

‏The following terms - wherever they appear in these arrangements - shall have the meanings specified before each of them:

‏The system: The Personal Status Law.

‏The regulation: The regulation for the marriage of a Saudi to a non-Saudi and a Saudi woman to a non-Saudi man.

‏Article Two:

‏Without prejudice to the relevant statutory provisions, these arrangements apply to cases for proving a marriage contract that was concluded in violation of the provisions of the regulation and the instructions issued regarding it.

‏Article Three:

‏It is a condition for accepting a case to prove a marriage contract that was concluded in violation of the provisions of the regulation that permission is obtained to document it according to the statutory provisions.

‏Article Four:

‏A case to prove a marriage contract shall not be accepted if one of the parties to the case belongs to the categories mentioned in (Article One) of the regulation, without providing evidence of the issuance of acceptance to complete the procedures in accordance with the provisions of the regulation.

‏Article Five:

‏A case to prove a marriage contract shall not be accepted if one of the parties to the case is among those covered by the provisions of Articles (Nine) and (Eleven) of the system.

‏Article Six:

‏Without prejudice to the provisions of Articles (Four) and (Five) of these arrangements, the competent administration at the Ministry of Justice shall be informed of the request to prove the marriage contract, and shall correspond with the Ministry of Interior to take whatever action it deems appropriate regarding this request.

‏Article Seven:

‏If the Ministry of Interior informs that the authorized person has approved the documentation of the marriage contract, the request shall be referred to the court to consider the case and rule on it according to the relevant statutory provisions.

‏Article Eight:

‏If the Ministry of Interior informs that the authorized person has not approved the documentation of the marriage contract, the court shall rule that the case is not accepted, and a request to complete the procedures according to the provisions of the regulation shall not be accepted.

‏Article Nine:

‏1- The provisions contained in these arrangements do not prejudice the hearing of cases related to rights arising from the marriage contract, whether between one spouse and the other or between one or both of them and others, including cases of alimony, divorce, inheritance, lineage, and others.

‏2- The rulings issued in the cases mentioned in paragraph (1) of this article shall not be considered as evidence in proving the marriage contract.