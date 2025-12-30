علمت «عكاظ» أن وزارة العدل أقرت ترتيبات جديدة لسماع دعاوى إثبات عقود الزواج التي أُبرمت دون الحصول على الإذن النظامي المسبق، وفق لائحة الزواج من غير السعوديين، لضبط إجراءات التوثيق ومنع تجاوز التعليمات المنظمة.
وتنشر «عكاظ» تفاصيل الآلية الجديدة الخاصة بلائحة زواج السعودي بغير سعودية والسعودية بغير سعودي، وسماع الدعوى بإثبات عقد الزواج الذي أُبرم دون إذن الجهة المختصة.
المادة الأولى:
يُقصد بالألفاظ الآتية -أينما وردت في هذه الترتيبات- المعاني المبيَّنة أمام كل منها:
النظام: نظام الأحوال الشخصية.
اللائحة: لائحة زواج السعودي بغير سعودية والسعودية بغير سعودي.
المادة الثانية:
دون إخلال بالأحكام النظامية ذات الصلة، تُطبق هذه الترتيبات على دعاوى إثبات عقد الزواج الذي أُبرم بالمخالفة لأحكام اللائحة والتعليمات الصادرة بشأنها.
المادة الثالثة:
يُشترط لقبول دعوى إثبات عقد الزواج الذي أُبرم بالمخالفة لأحكام اللائحة، صدور الإجازة بتوثيقه وفق الأحكام النظامية.
المادة الرابعة:
لا تُقبل دعوى إثبات عقد الزواج إذا كان أحد أطراف الدعوى من الفئات الواردة في (المادة الأولى) من اللائحة، دون تقديم ما يثبت صدور قبول استكمال الإجراءات وفقاً لأحكام اللائحة.
المادة الخامسة:
لا تُقبل دعوى إثبات عقد الزواج إذا كان أحد أطراف الدعوى من المشمولين بأحكام المادتين (التاسعة) و(الحادية عشرة) من النظام.
المادة السادسة:
دون إخلال بما ورد في المادتين (الرابعة) و(الخامسة) من هذه الترتيبات، تفيد الإدارة المختصة بوزارة العدل بدعوى طلب إثبات عقد الزواج، ومكاتبة وزارة الداخلية لاتخاذ ما تراه بشأن هذا الطلب.
المادة السابعة:
إذا أفادت وزارة الداخلية بإجازة صاحب الصلاحية توثيق عقد الزواج، أُحيل الطلب إلى المحكمة للنظر في الدعوى والفصل فيها وفق الأحكام النظامية ذات الصلة.
المادة الثامنة:
إذا أفادت وزارة الداخلية بعدم إجازة صاحب الصلاحية توثيق عقد الزواج، حكمت المحكمة بعدم قبول الدعوى، ولن تُقبل دعوى استكمال الإجراءات وفقاً لأحكام اللائحة.
المادة التاسعة:
1- لا تخلّ الأحكام الواردة في هذه الترتيبات بسماع الدعاوى المتعلقة بالحقوق الناشئة عن عقد الزواج، سواء كانت بين أحد الزوجين بالآخر أو بين أحدهما أو كليهما مع غيرهما، ومن ذلك دعاوى النفقة والفرقة والإرث والنسب وغيرها.
2- لا تُعد الأحكام الصادرة في الدعاوى الواردة في الفقرة (1) من هذه المادة حجة في إثبات عقد الزواج.
“Okaz” learned that the Ministry of Justice has approved new arrangements for hearing cases to prove marriage contracts that were concluded without obtaining prior legal permission, according to the regulations for marriage to non-Saudis, to regulate documentation procedures and prevent violations of the organized instructions.
“Okaz” publishes the details of the new mechanism related to the regulations for the marriage of a Saudi to a non-Saudi and a Saudi woman to a non-Saudi man, and the hearing of the case to prove the marriage contract that was concluded without the permission of the competent authority.
Article One:
The following terms - wherever they appear in these arrangements - shall have the meanings specified before each of them:
The system: The Personal Status Law.
The regulation: The regulation for the marriage of a Saudi to a non-Saudi and a Saudi woman to a non-Saudi man.
Article Two:
Without prejudice to the relevant statutory provisions, these arrangements apply to cases for proving a marriage contract that was concluded in violation of the provisions of the regulation and the instructions issued regarding it.
Article Three:
It is a condition for accepting a case to prove a marriage contract that was concluded in violation of the provisions of the regulation that permission is obtained to document it according to the statutory provisions.
Article Four:
A case to prove a marriage contract shall not be accepted if one of the parties to the case belongs to the categories mentioned in (Article One) of the regulation, without providing evidence of the issuance of acceptance to complete the procedures in accordance with the provisions of the regulation.
Article Five:
A case to prove a marriage contract shall not be accepted if one of the parties to the case is among those covered by the provisions of Articles (Nine) and (Eleven) of the system.
Article Six:
Without prejudice to the provisions of Articles (Four) and (Five) of these arrangements, the competent administration at the Ministry of Justice shall be informed of the request to prove the marriage contract, and shall correspond with the Ministry of Interior to take whatever action it deems appropriate regarding this request.
Article Seven:
If the Ministry of Interior informs that the authorized person has approved the documentation of the marriage contract, the request shall be referred to the court to consider the case and rule on it according to the relevant statutory provisions.
Article Eight:
If the Ministry of Interior informs that the authorized person has not approved the documentation of the marriage contract, the court shall rule that the case is not accepted, and a request to complete the procedures according to the provisions of the regulation shall not be accepted.
Article Nine:
1- The provisions contained in these arrangements do not prejudice the hearing of cases related to rights arising from the marriage contract, whether between one spouse and the other or between one or both of them and others, including cases of alimony, divorce, inheritance, lineage, and others.
2- The rulings issued in the cases mentioned in paragraph (1) of this article shall not be considered as evidence in proving the marriage contract.