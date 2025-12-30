علمت «عكاظ» أن وزارة العدل أقرت ترتيبات جديدة لسماع دعاوى إثبات عقود الزواج التي أُبرمت دون الحصول على الإذن النظامي المسبق، وفق لائحة الزواج من غير السعوديين، لضبط إجراءات التوثيق ومنع تجاوز التعليمات المنظمة.

وتنشر «عكاظ» تفاصيل الآلية الجديدة الخاصة بلائحة زواج السعودي بغير سعودية والسعودية بغير سعودي، وسماع الدعوى بإثبات عقد الزواج الذي أُبرم دون إذن الجهة المختصة.

المادة الأولى:

‏يُقصد بالألفاظ الآتية -أينما وردت في هذه الترتيبات- المعاني المبيَّنة أمام كل منها:

‏النظام: نظام الأحوال الشخصية.

‏اللائحة: لائحة زواج السعودي بغير سعودية والسعودية بغير سعودي.

‏المادة الثانية:

‏دون إخلال بالأحكام النظامية ذات الصلة، تُطبق هذه الترتيبات على دعاوى إثبات عقد الزواج الذي أُبرم بالمخالفة لأحكام اللائحة والتعليمات الصادرة بشأنها.

‏المادة الثالثة:

‏يُشترط لقبول دعوى إثبات عقد الزواج الذي أُبرم بالمخالفة لأحكام اللائحة، صدور الإجازة بتوثيقه وفق الأحكام النظامية.

‏المادة الرابعة:

‏لا تُقبل دعوى إثبات عقد الزواج إذا كان أحد أطراف الدعوى من الفئات الواردة في (المادة الأولى) من اللائحة، دون تقديم ما يثبت صدور قبول استكمال الإجراءات وفقاً لأحكام اللائحة.

‏المادة الخامسة:

‏لا تُقبل دعوى إثبات عقد الزواج إذا كان أحد أطراف الدعوى من المشمولين بأحكام المادتين (التاسعة) و(الحادية عشرة) من النظام.

‏المادة السادسة:

‏دون إخلال بما ورد في المادتين (الرابعة) و(الخامسة) من هذه الترتيبات، تفيد الإدارة المختصة بوزارة العدل بدعوى طلب إثبات عقد الزواج، ومكاتبة وزارة الداخلية لاتخاذ ما تراه بشأن هذا الطلب.

المادة السابعة:

‏إذا أفادت وزارة الداخلية بإجازة صاحب الصلاحية توثيق عقد الزواج، أُحيل الطلب إلى المحكمة للنظر في الدعوى والفصل فيها وفق الأحكام النظامية ذات الصلة.

المادة الثامنة:

‏إذا أفادت وزارة الداخلية بعدم إجازة صاحب الصلاحية توثيق عقد الزواج، حكمت المحكمة بعدم قبول الدعوى، ولن تُقبل دعوى استكمال الإجراءات وفقاً لأحكام اللائحة.

‏المادة التاسعة:

‏1- لا تخلّ الأحكام الواردة في هذه الترتيبات بسماع الدعاوى المتعلقة بالحقوق الناشئة عن عقد الزواج، سواء كانت بين أحد الزوجين بالآخر أو بين أحدهما أو كليهما مع غيرهما، ومن ذلك دعاوى النفقة والفرقة والإرث والنسب وغيرها.

‏2- لا تُعد الأحكام الصادرة في الدعاوى الواردة في الفقرة (1) من هذه المادة حجة في إثبات عقد الزواج.