Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call today to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During the call, developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them were discussed.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah also received a phone call today from the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

During the call, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the latest developments in the regional and international arenas were discussed.