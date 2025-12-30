أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، بوزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

كما تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة آخر المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.