جاء قرار مجلس الوزراء بتشكيل لجنة دائمة تُعنى بمتابعة كل ما يتعلق بمادة الأسبستوس، تعزيزا للجهود الوطنية لحظر هذه المادة شديدة الخطورة. وامتداداً لقرارات سابقة أصدرها المجلس في عامي 1418هـ و1421هـ، والتي نصّت على منع استخدام الأسبستوس واستيراده وتصديره وتصنيعه، والدعوة الى استبداله في المباني وشبكات المياه والتخلص الآمن منه.

وتشرف جهات حكومية عدة على تنفيذ عمليات الإزالة، بينها المركز الوطني للأرصاد ووزارة البلديات تماشياً مع التوجهات الدولية التي أثبتت خطورة الأسبستوس على الصحة والبيئة.

ويُعد الأسبستوس، أو «الحرير الصخري»، من المعادن الليفية التي كانت تُستخدم في مواد البناء والعزل لمقاومتها العالية للحرارة، إلا أن الدراسات أثبتت أنه مادة مسرطنة تسبب أمراضاً رئوية مزمنة مثل تليّف الرئة وتظهر أعراضها بعد سنوات طويلة من التعرض.

وينبه المختصون أن استنشاق ألياف الأسبستوس الدقيقة يؤدي إلى تندّب أنسجة الرئة وضيق التنفس، خصوصاً لدى العاملين في المجالات التي كانت تعتمد على منتجات تحتوي على هذه المادة. و تشير الأبحاث إلى أن الأسبستوس يُستخرج من مناجم في جنوب أفريقيا وفنلندا وروسيا، ويُستخدم في العزل الحراري لمختلف التطبيقات ما يجعل التعامل معه دون احتياطات صارمة خطراً كبيراً على الصحة العامة.