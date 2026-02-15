The Cabinet's decision to form a permanent committee concerned with monitoring everything related to asbestos is a reinforcement of national efforts to ban this highly dangerous material. This decision extends previous resolutions issued by the council in the years 1418 AH and 1421 AH, which stipulated the prohibition of the use, import, export, and manufacture of asbestos, as well as the call to replace it in buildings and water networks and to dispose of it safely.

Several government entities oversee the implementation of removal operations, including the National Center for Meteorology and the Ministry of Municipalities, in line with international trends that have proven the dangers of asbestos to health and the environment.

Asbestos, or "rock wool," is a fibrous mineral that was used in construction and insulation materials due to its high resistance to heat. However, studies have shown that it is a carcinogenic material that causes chronic respiratory diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis, with symptoms appearing many years after exposure.

Experts warn that inhaling fine asbestos fibers leads to scarring of lung tissues and shortness of breath, especially among workers in fields that relied on products containing this material. Research indicates that asbestos is extracted from mines in South Africa, Finland, and Russia, and is used in thermal insulation for various applications, making handling it without strict precautions a significant risk to public health.