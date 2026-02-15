The Foreign Minister of the Kingdom, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, was very clear when he indicated, the day before yesterday, that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip should be established so that negotiations can take place regarding the next steps of the second phase of the peace agreement proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. He pointed out—in a wise gesture—that the Sharm El Sheikh agreement includes a provision that grants Palestinians the right to self-determination. This is something that all the countries that attended the Sharm El Sheikh summit have signed, so they can no longer claim ignorance of it. What is required from the American side, and the new administration in the Gaza Strip, is to compel Israel to halt its airstrikes on the devastated sector and the West Bank, so that peace can be made, trust can be built, and stability and calm can be sustained in a region that has known nothing but killing and destruction since 1948. The region is in greater need of peace, peaceful coexistence, and acceptance of the other, despite the bitterness of the past, the obstacles of the present, and the fear of the future, more than ever before. There is no longer any justification for acting as if the Sharm El Sheikh summit agreement does not exist; for U.S. President Donald Trump is the greatest guarantee of the agreement and meeting any requirements that may arise from it. The undeniable truth is that President Trump wants to create a real peace that resolves a problem that has remained tense since 1948. There is no doubt that President Trump understands that peace is the only condition for the prosperity of the region, the revival of its economy, and the improvement of the quality of life for the people of Gaza and the West Bank, who have been living in misery, oppression, and killing for over 8 decades.