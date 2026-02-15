كان وزير خارجية المملكة الأمير فيصل بن فرحان غاية في الوضوح، حين أشار، أمس الأول، إلى أنه ينبغي وقف النار في قطاع غزة حتى يمكن التفاوض على الخطوات القادمة من المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق السلام الذي اقترحه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب. وأشار - في لفتة سديدة - إلى أن اتفاق شرم الشيخ يتضمن نصاً يمنح الفلسطينيين الحق في تقرير مصيرهم. وهو أمر وقعت عليه جميع الدول التي حضرت قمة شرم الشيخ، فلا يمكنها التعلل بعد الآن بأنها لا تعرف ذلك. إن المطلوب من الجانب الأمريكي، والإدارة الجديدة لقطاع غزة إلزام إسرائيل بوقف غاراتها على القطاع المهدّم، وعلى الضفة الغربية، حتى يتسنى صنع السلام، وبناء الثقة، واستدامة الاستقرار والهدوء، في رقعة لم تعرف غير القتل والتدمير منذ العام 1948. إن المنطقة أحوج حالياً أكثر من أي وقت مضى إلى إحلال السلام، وتفاهمات بالتعايش السلمي، والقبول بالآخر على رغم مرارات الماضي، وعثرات الحاضر، والخوف من المستقبل. لم يعد هناك مبرر للتصرف وكأن اتفاق قمة شرم الشيخ لا وجود له؛ إذ إن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هو أكبر ضمانة للاتفاق، وتلبية ما قد ينشأ عنه من متطلبات. والحقيقة التي لا مراء فيها، أن الرئيس ترمب يريد أن يصنع سلاماً حقيقياً يقضي على مشكلة ظلت محتقنة منذ العام 1948. ولا شك في أن الرئيس ترمب يدرك أن السلام هو الشرط الوحيد لازدهار المنطقة، وانتعاش اقتصادها، وتحسن جودة حياة سكان غزة والضفة الغربية، الذين ظلوا يعيشون البؤس والقمع والقتل أباً عن جد منذ أكثر من 8 عقود.