In an unusual scene in American politics, a routine media appearance turned into a thunderous political storm after U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert Kennedy Jr. made a statement that his critics described as "the most shocking in the history of the position."

During his appearance on the podcast This Past Weekend with comedian Theo Von, in an episode aired on February 12, 2026, the secretary literally said: "I’m not afraid of germs... I’ve been doing cocaine off the toilet seats!"

From talking about COVID to addiction confessions

The statement did not come in passing, but rather during a discussion about his stance on lockdown measures during the COVID pandemic, and his disdain for what he described as "the obsession with infection." Kennedy clarified that he insisted on attending "anonymous addict" meetings in person during the peak of the pandemic, considering the risk of relapse in addiction to be a greater threat than the virus itself.

The secretary, who proudly claims over 40 years of sobriety today, did not hide his troubled past, but instead reminded everyone of his arrest in 1983 for heroin possession, an incident he said marked a major turning point in his life.

Within hours, a wave of criticism erupted from health organizations and political opponents. The organization "Protect Our Care" issued a brief statement consisting of one word from its president, Brad Woodhouse: "Resign." Critics of the secretary argued that "boasting" about dangerous behaviors and downplaying the risks of germs undermines a position that oversees a budget of nearly two trillion dollars and controls policies affecting the lives of millions of Americans.

For his part, Democratic Congressman Malcolm Kenyatta mocked on the platform "X," saying: "For some reason, I can't trust this guy on public health issues!"

The White House: Experience as a Strength

In contrast, the Trump administration showed no signs of retracting its support for the secretary.

Just days before the statement, Trump signed an executive order to launch the "Great American Recovery" initiative, placing Kennedy at its helm, in a clear indication of adopting a philosophy that believes "those who have lived through tragedy are best equipped to heal it."

Administration supporters argue that the public acknowledgment of addiction breaks the stigma and sends a message of hope to former addicts, while its opponents believe that the position requires a different model of discourse and behavior.

From 1987 to 2026… Have the standards changed?

Analysts reopened historical comparisons. In 1987, Supreme Court nominee Douglas Ginsburg lost his chance simply for admitting to having tried marijuana in his youth.

Today, a sitting health secretary openly talks about past cocaine and heroin use, without any hint of resignation on the horizon.

Thus, the question that looms over the American political scene now is:

Have moral standards really changed?

Or has "absolute candor" become the new currency in Washington?

A controversy beyond the statement

This controversy comes at a time when Kennedy faces repeated criticism for his positions on vaccines and controversial appointments within public health agencies, making his recent statement additional fuel for a political battle that has not quieted since he took office.

Between supporters who see the acknowledgment as courage and opponents who view it as a disregard for public health, Washington seems to be entering a new chapter of confrontation, this time titled: germs, cocaine, and the limits of candor in power.