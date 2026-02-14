في مشهد غير مألوف في السياسة الأمريكية، تحوّل ظهور إعلامي عادي إلى عاصفة سياسية مدوّية، بعدما أطلق وزير الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية الأمريكي روبرت كينيدي جونيور تصريحاً وصفه منتقدوه بأنه «الأكثر صدمة في تاريخ المنصب».

وخلال استضافته في بودكاست This Past Weekend مع الكوميدي ثيو فون، في حلقة بُثت في 12 فبراير 2026، قال الوزير حرفياً: «أنا لا أخاف من الجراثيم.. لقد كنت أتعاطى الكوكايين من فوق مقاعد المراحيض!».

من الحديث عن كورونا.. إلى اعترافات الإدمان

التصريح لم يأتِ في سياق عابر، بل أثناء حديثه عن موقفه من إجراءات الإغلاق خلال جائحة كورونا، واستخفافه بما وصفه بـ«الهوس بالعدوى». وأوضح كينيدي أنه أصرّ خلال ذروة الجائحة على حضور اجتماعات «المدمنين المجهولين» وجهاً لوجه، معتبراً أن خطر الانتكاسة في الإدمان كان بالنسبة إليه أشد تهديداً من الفايروس نفسه.

الوزير الذي يفتخر اليوم برصانة تجاوزت 40 عاماً، لم يُخفِ ماضيه المضطرب، بل أعاد التذكير باعتقاله عام 1983 بتهمة حيازة الهيروين، وهي الواقعة التي قال إنها شكّلت نقطة التحول الكبرى في حياته.

ولم تمضِ ساعات حتى انفجرت موجة انتقادات واسعة من منظمات صحية ومعارضين سياسيين. فمنظمة «Protect Our Care» أصدرت بياناً مقتضباً من كلمة واحدة على لسان رئيسها براد وودهاوس: «استقل». واعتبر منتقدو الوزير أن «التباهي» بسلوكيات خطرة والاستخفاف بمخاطر الجراثيم يُسيء إلى منصب يشرف على ميزانية تقارب تريليوني دولار ويتحكم في سياسات تمس حياة ملايين الأمريكيين.

بدوره، سخر النائب الديمقراطي مالكولم كينياتا عبر منصة «إكس» قائلاً: «لسبب ما، لا أستطيع الوثوق بهذا الرجل في قضايا الصحة العامة!».

البيت الأبيض: التجربة مصدر قوة

في المقابل، لم تُظهر إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب أي مؤشرات على التراجع عن دعمها للوزير.

فقبل أيام فقط من التصريح، وقع ترمب أمراً تنفيذياً لإطلاق مبادرة «التعافي الأمريكي العظيم»، واضعاً كينيدي على رأسها، في إشارة واضحة إلى تبني فلسفة ترى أن «من عاش المأساة هو الأقدر على علاجها».

ويعتبر أنصار الإدارة أن الاعتراف العلني بالإدمان يكسر وصمة العار ويمنح رسالة أمل للمدمنين السابقين، بينما يرى خصومها أن المنصب يتطلب نموذجاً مختلفاً من الخطاب والسلوك.

من 1987 إلى 2026… هل تغيّرت المعايير؟

أعاد المحللون فتح المقارنات التاريخية. ففي عام 1987، خسر مرشح المحكمة العليا دوغلاس غينسبيرغ فرصته لمجرد اعترافه بتجربة الماريجوانا في شبابه.

أما اليوم، فيتحدث وزير صحة في منصبه علناً عن تعاطي الكوكايين والهيروين في الماضي، دون أن تلوح استقالته في الأفق.

ولهذا فإن السؤال الذي يطفو فوق المشهد السياسي الأمريكي الآن:

هل تغيّرت المعايير الأخلاقية فعلاً؟

أم أن «الصراحة المطلقة» أصبحت العملة الجديدة في واشنطن؟

جدل يتجاوز التصريح

ويأتي هذا الجدل في وقت يواجه فيه كينيدي انتقادات متكررة بسبب مواقفه من اللقاحات وتعيينات مثيرة للجدل داخل مراكز الصحة العامة، ما يجعل تصريحه الأخير بمثابة وقود إضافي لمعركة سياسية لم تهدأ منذ توليه المنصب.

وبين مؤيد يرى في الاعتراف شجاعة، ومعارض يعتبره استخفافاً بالصحة العامة، تبدو واشنطن أمام فصل جديد من الصدام، عنوانه هذه المرة: الجراثيم، والكوكايين، وحدود الصراحة في السلطة.